Paul McInnes England rides rising wave of popularity

FROMHeffield has already experienced the fans’ walk, a colorful spectacle that preceded matches during the European Women’s Championship this summer. At first, fans from the Netherlands caused a stalemate with a sea of ​​flags and “Orange” cutouts. Then followed Sweden, a wave of blue and yellow sang Abba. However, Tuesday night is likely to be a very different parade as Lionesses fans head to Bramall Lane for the defining semi-finals.

England are one match away from making a name for themselves in the international arena. Making it to the finals would be a sign of improvement for a team that usually lost at the end of tournaments. But it would also put an end to the sporting event that has been buzzing in the popular mind as it has gone on, culminating – so far – with a resounding 2-1 comeback victory over Spain last week.

Euro 2022 legacy should be true parity for female players in England | Marie-Christine Bouchier Read more

Expectations are high, as always for England. But hopes are also grounded in reality as the hosts overcome the challenge of a technically superior Spain with courage, determination and football intelligence. Players such as Alessia Russo and Ella Thun made their mark on the substitute game. But it was the tactical interventions and post-match enjoyment of head coach Sarina Wigman that really ignited the faith.

Wigman’s calm rather than uncompromising charisma has caught on with the public to such an extent that her trademark dark pantsuit – like Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat before – has become something of a fashion statement. Made by Marks and Spencer, one of the sponsors of the Lionesses, it has yet to go on sale, though stranger things have happened in retail.

Now an expected crowd of 32,000 awaits Wigman and her team as they take on the Swedes, starting at 20:00. Sweden also reached the quarter-finals by one goal, but the team finished second in the world somewhat underwhelmed. Frustrated by Covid, they lacked their usual prowess in front of the net and the Belgian underdogs held out until stoppage time before Linda Sembrant scored the winning goal.

Sarina Wigman organized the passage of the England team to the semi-finals of Euro 22. Photo: Katherine Iville/UEFA/Getty Images

An introduction between the two teams – several Swedes in the Women’s Super League – could change the dynamic, but goaltender Mary Earps said the Lionesses kept their cool. “There was a lot of focus on stepping up efforts and getting the right preparations,” she said. “We have fun and create memories. That’s what we stand for: we want to work hard, but we also want to have fun doing it.”

England was based at the Lansbury resort in southwest London but departed for South Yorkshire on Monday afternoon. Earps said the players were amazed at how passionate the atmosphere was at their matches, with large crowds accompanied by a lot of noise. “The atmosphere was just unreal. I knew that there would be a lot of them, but I did not know how powerful it would be. It really helped us get through difficult moments in games. Spain was a really tough game and the audience was pushing us.”

Wigman and Gerhardsson will allow players to talk in the semi-finals of the Euro Read more

Without a doubt, more difficult moments and perhaps tears of disappointment await us. However, the Lionesses will be supported not only by Bramall Lane’s sold-out Sweet Caroline serenading concert, but also by the ever-growing home audience. The BBC reported that the total number of TV and streaming viewers of the game in Spain was more than 9 million, twice the number of viewers who watched the hosts’ opening match of the tournament, a 1-0 victory over Austria.

Women’s football’s record audience in the UK is 11.5 million, which was reached during the Lionesses World Cup semi-final against the US three years ago. That amount could be exceeded on Tuesday night and will almost certainly be beaten if the team reach the final at Wembley on Sunday. But first, there’s a little case about the highest-ranked team in the competition and their abba-singing hordes. Will it be Waterloo in England? I swear by the threads of Wigman’s pantsuit, they don’t hope.