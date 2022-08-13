New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Paul McCartney took to Instagram on Thursday To share that his brother-in-law and close friend John Eastman has died at the age of 83.

McCartney, 80, and Eastman have been not only in-laws but colleagues and friends for 50 years. Eastman was McCartney’s lawyer during the Beatles breakup.

Eastman was the brother of McCartney’s late wife Linda Eastman McCartney, and the two remained close after Linda’s death.

“Having known each other for over 50 years, this is a very sad time for me and our families,” McCartney said. His Instagram tribute. “John was a great man. One of the nicest and wisest people I’ve had the good fortune to know in my life.”

McCartney acknowledged Eastman’s help during the band’s breakup all those years ago, when the lawyer himself said he was putting his “entire reputation — which is zero — on the line.”

Former Beatle He praised his longtime friend’s sense of humor and his “supreme” commitment to his family and remembered all the happy times spent together during their 50-year friendship.

“There is so much more to be said about his incredible qualities, but words cannot describe his passion for life and our admiration for this amazing man,” McCartney said. “He will be greatly missed, but always dear in the hearts of all of us who knew and loved him.”

Eastman is survived by his wife, Jody Eastman.