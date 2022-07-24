New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two St. Louis Cardinals stars are among those who will not travel to Toronto with the Blue Jays because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Austin Romine will miss the short series due to their vaccine status. Both the teams will face each other on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All three players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time under the league’s collective bargaining rules. Arenado will lose $384,416, Goldschmidt will give up $241,758 and Romine will surrender $10,989.

Canada’s tough restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 cost players some games. Recently, nearly a dozen Kansas City Royals players missed a series in Toronto because of their vaccination status.

Royals White Merrifield apologizes for Covid-19 vaccine comments

St. Louis entered Sunday a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead. The team also trailed the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres in the wild card standings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Goldschmidt leads the National League in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.416), slugging percentage (.603), OPS (1.019) and OPS+ (190). He also hit 22 home runs.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Arenado has 18 home runs and a .299 batting average for the Cardinals. His OPS is at .897. Romine filled in for the mend Yadier Molina. Romine is 3-22 in nine games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.