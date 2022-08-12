New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Paul Flores, the man on trial for Kristin Smart’s murder California told investigators in 1996 that he thought the missing college student “went off with somebody” and that he might be dead, according to reports from inside the courtroom.

Flores was in court for Thursday’s proceedings, but his father Ruben, who is accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was absent. Ruben Flores’ defense team and the jury overseeing his case were excused from the day’s proceedings, but returned Friday.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of journalists — including the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” (YOB) podcast credited with spurring interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom during media restrictions.

The jury in the Paul Flores trial heard Thursday from Bill Hanley, a senior investigator with the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office in 1996. Hanley was appointed at the end of May to assist police in missing persons cases. Smart was a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University when she was last seen in the early morning hours of May 25, 1996.

Hanley interviewed Flores at least twice about Smart’s disappearance, on May 31 and June 19, 1996. He told the court that during the first interview with Flores, he asked Flores what happened to Smart, according to tweets from the YOB podcast.

Flores allegedly responded that he thought Smart “went off with someone,” the tweet said. He reportedly said he believed Smart was no longer alive — and was the only person interviewed by Hanley to make such a suggestion.

Hanley told the jury that he “chose to speak to Flores a second time because of the inconsistencies and falsehoods in his story,” the tweet said. The prosecution then played a never-before-seen video of Flores’ June 19 interview.

Among those inconsistencies were Flores’ many reactions to how he got the black eye. As previously reported, Flores initially told investigators he suffered the injury after being elbowed in the face while playing basketball.

But later a friend denied that claim. Flores admitted to Hanley on June 19 that he wasn’t telling the truth, but called it “a fib” and “a little white lie,” according to a tweet. Instead, Flores allegedly told Hanley that he hurt himself while trying to remove his stereo from the steering wheel of his Ford Ranger.

“But that wasn’t important,” Flores told investigators. “Those days are over.”

One of the investigators asked, “What if Roxy punched you in the eye?”

Flores allegedly responded: “It doesn’t matter if I leave out a little detail.”

According to the tweets, both the prosecution and the defense spent a lot of time going through Hanley’s reports line by line from Flores’ interviews.

Paul Flores is charged with Smart’s murder, while his father is charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly got very drunk with Paul Flores after an off-campus party on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and then Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She was never seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A great discovery was made.

Independent juries are selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately, but simultaneously. The trial is likely to last for four months.