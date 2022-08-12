Patriots split offensive play-calling duties in preseason opener: ‘Part of the process’

FOXBORO, MASS. – If you want to get a sneak peak of the 2022 Patriots, Thursday night’s preseason opener isn’t a great place to start.

In the team’s first exhibition game against the New York Giants, many of the Patriots’ projected starters were on the sidelines. Instead of Mack Jones, the Gillette Stadium crowd saw Brian Hoyer start and Bailey Zappe close out the contest.

On offense, veteran wide receivers Jacoby Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor sit out. The same thing happened to Hunter Henry and Jonu Smith. At running back, Damian Harris and Ramondre Stevenson never got on the field. The same goes for offensive linemen Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu and David Andrews.

The only other offensive starter projected to see the field is rookie Cole Strange. The Patriots’ first-round pick started at left guard and played the first two series with Hoyer before ending his night.

On defense, it was even. We haven’t seen Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones or safeties Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger or Adrian Phillips in the secondary. No sign of Matthew Judan or Ja’Von Bentley at linebacker. Defensive linemen Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Detrich Wise and Christian Barmore also got the night off.

Instead, the Patriots’ rookies, backups and roster bubble players led the way in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss to the Giants on Thursday night. Here are three takeaways.

Both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are risky plays

When it comes to who will replace Josh McDaniels, there are two ways to look at the Patriots’ preseason opener.

At this point, Matt Patricia is clearly the leader in the clubhouse. Maybe, he’ll be the guy calling plays to Mack Jones. However, he could also compete with Joe Judge for the job.

Both scenarios are plausible, as Patricia and Judge both played risky games in the preseason opener.

“We made this game,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said when asked about the two coaches calling the plays. “We did a lot of things in this game that will be beneficial in the long run with the coaching staff, the playing time, the players that have played, etc. It’s all part of the process.”

Patricia, the former Patriots defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach, could be seen on the sideline with a headset and a play sheet as soon as the Patriots offense took the field Thursday night. Although he was standing next to quarterbacks coach Judge, who had a headset and a play sheet, it looked like Patricia was the one calling the plays into Hoyer, who started the game.

This isn’t surprising since we’ve seen Patricia call many of the Patriots’ offensive plays this summer. Judge has a hand in play calling, but mainly during 7-on-7 drills when Patricia coaches the offensive linemen. When full-team drills begin, Patricia often calls the plays. Belichick has called plays at times this offseason, too.

After the first series, Hoyer checked in with Patricia and Jones on the sidelines. Then, the quarterbacks sat around Judge as he went through the plays. Meanwhile, Patricia has the offensive linemen surrounding her, staring at her tablet. Before the Patriots’ second drive, Hoyer checked in with Patricia and Judge before taking the field. Following the Patriots’ first scoring drive, Patricia met the quarterbacks.

However, things are not that simple with the Patriots. After Hoyer exited the game and Bailey Zappé came on the field, Judge appeared as the Patriots’ play caller. Judge, a former Patriots special teams coach and Giants head coach, called for offensive plays the rest of the night.

To make it even more confusing, Belichick also checked in and spoke with the Patriots quarterbacks on Thursday night. It all sounds confusing, but it’s clear that the Patriots offense has three main voices with Patricia, Judge and Belichick.

“Yeah, don’t worry about it. We’ll work it out,” Belichick said when asked who would play during the regular season. “We’re going through a process. Like everything else on this team.”

Rookie Tyquan Thornton will start early

Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton almost had his first big catch of the game Thursday. He settled for the game’s first touchdown.

During the Patriots’ second drive, Thornton beat Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson at the line of scrimmage. The speed was evident, but Hoyer’s deep throw was delayed and forced Thornton to slow down. That allowed Robinson to catch and get a pass breakup. Hoyer made amends on the next play, hitting Christian Wilkerson for a 33-yard gain at 3:04 of the first.

Thornton ended the drive and the Patriots went downfield. With three seconds left in the first, Hoyer rolled right and hit Thornton for a 2-yard touchdown.

Hoyer started the first two series. He finished 5-of-8 for 59 yards with a touchdown. Zappe took over at 13:13 of the second quarter. Things don’t always go smoothly. Justin Heron was flagged for two false starts in the first half.

Zappi started slowly before coming on in the second half. The rookie opened the third quarter with a nice scoring drive. He hit Tre Nixon for gains of 36 and 32 yards before Kevin Harris capped the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown at 11:00 of the third quarter. With 4:56 left, Zappé threw his first touchdown, hitting Lil’ Jordan Humphrey for a 20-yard touchdown.

“We prepared all week for the multiple pressures the Giants were going to give us, and this was one of those times when we practiced. It paid off,” Zappe said. “We were able to score a touchdown, and he made a great play, and the O-line blocked well and was able to get me the ball, and it’s Overall a good game.”

Zappe completed 19 of 32 for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Christian Wilkerson led the Patriots with eight receptions for 99 yards.

Several veterans line up on defense

Multiple veterans started and played Thursday night on the Patriots’ defense.

Malcolm Butler and Terrence Mitchell started at outside cornerback. Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan started at linebacker, while Henry Anderson started on the defensive line.

Butler and Mitchell are clearly behind Mills and Jones on the cornerback depth chart, but they played ahead of rookie Zach Jones and cornerbacks JoJuan Williams and Shaun Wade on Thursday. The veterans played three defensive series and their night ended with a highlight.

At 13:35, Mitchell knocked the ball out of receiver Colin Johnson’s hands. It was an incredible forced fumble for the veteran cornerback. Butler recovered the fumble to give the Patriots offense the ball.

“I try to play until the end of the game, until the whistle,” Mitchell said. “Anytime someone has the ball, there’s a chance to get it.”

Wilson (five tackles), McMillan and linebacker Anfernee Jennings also had some good moments. All three linebackers had hits against Giants starter Daniel Jones. Wilson’s speed was evident when Jennings had a solid training camp.

Jennings drew the start over Josh Uche, who notched the first sack of the game at 13:50 of the first quarter. Rookie Sam Roberts made contact with Daniel Jones at first and Uche ended the play. Roberts, the team’s sixth-round pick, appeared several times Thursday night. He gained control in the second quarter as well.