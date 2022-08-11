Patriots running back and former Super Bowl hero James White has retired from the NFL at 30

The greatest returner in Patriots franchise history has hung up his cleats.

After a hip injury sidelined him for most of last season, James White announced his retirement on Thursday. The 30-year-old was trying to come back from a lower-body injury that ended his 2021 season after three games, but he instead decided to walk away from the NFL after eight storied years with the Patriots.

“New England will always be in my heart. Thank you for your unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful” White wrote on his social media accounts. “This chapter is one I cherish. I look forward to the next one. “

A fourth-round pick in 2014, White didn’t play much as a rookie but took over for Shane Vereen as the Patriots’ third-down tight end the following season. He quickly earned Tom Brady’s trust and received numbers unmatched by a running back in Patriots team history. In 2018, White finished with team records in receptions (87) and receiving yards (751). His seven receiving touchdowns that season also tied the Patriots’ team record (Larry Garron in 1964).

White finished his career second among the Patriots in receptions (431) and rushing receiving yards (3,255). He finished two marks behind Kevin Faulk, who played 13 years with the Patriots. White finished his career eighth on the Patriots’ all-time receptions list with 381.

Super Bowl-winning Patriots captain leaves legacy

In addition to being a longtime captain, White also put up historic numbers in the playoffs. He set Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 points scored (two rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and a 2-point conversion) against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. White also finished with 110 receiving yards that night before scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

“James defines the term consummate professional,” Bill Belichick said in a statement. “His reliability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are outstanding. Combined with great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James is a perfect fit for our passing offense. Soft-spoken, he brings exceptional leadership and competitive flair to the team. He is a multi-year team captain and the best player I have ever coached. One of the most respected and outstanding team players.

“James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “He’s a soft-spoken leader who leads by example and is the best at what he does, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the last seven years. In Super Bowl LI, he helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit by scoring 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Our fans will be forever grateful for his record-setting performance. As great a player as James was for us, he’s an even better person.”

James White stats

After his 87 receptions, 751-yard performance in 2018. White caught 72 passes during the 2019 season. He is the only running back in Patriots history to have 60-plus catches in three seasons and the only running back to have 70-plus receptions in two seasons.

Last season, White caught 12 passes (six in each) in the first two games before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 3. The Patriots have only two games where a RB has six-plus catches. Next 15 games. The Pats will try to replace White this season with the likes of Raymondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong.

White left the NFL with three Super Bowl championships in New England.

“To say that Foxboro will always hold a special place in my heart is an understatement,” White wrote.