Patriots place Super Bowl 49 hero Malcolm Butler on season-ending injured reserve

Malcolm Butler He will never return to football.

New England Patriots The veteran cornerback was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday is the day. Butler is trying to return to football after sitting out last season.

Butler played in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the New York Giants last week, but did not appear in training camp this week. Butler started the preseason opener at cornerback and played 23 defensive snaps and finished with a tackle and a fumble recovery.

In a feel-good story, Butler signed with the Patriots this offseason after playing for the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2020. The Super Bowl hero of the 2014 season returned to Foxborough after being benched for Super Bowl LII. Butler hopes to make an impact against a Patriots defense that lost Pro Bowl cornerback JC Jackson.

Returning to football after a year is not easy for a player. Butler has struggled at times in camp this summer. He seemed to be behind outside cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Terrence Mitchell. On top of that, cornerback Shaun Wade had a strong summer and the Pats have young slot cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones. Also added to the depth chart is rookie Zach Jones. Butler is potentially on the roster bubble.

The Patriots placed cornerback JoJuan Williams on injured reserve and released backup punter Jake Julian on Tuesday.

