A brawl broke out at the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers joint practice in Foxborough, Mass., on Tuesday. Both fields were cleared as multiple players were reportedly ejected from practice (Courtesy: Ethan Hurwitz for @PatsCountrySI / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)..

Tempers erupted at Tuesday’s joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

At least four players were ejected from Tuesday’s joint practice after several fights broke out between the two teams.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Andre Roberts makes a catch during practice against the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The first incident occurred when Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Christian Wilkerson engaged Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, resulting in three players being ejected.

A second fight broke out shortly after between Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, with Hoskins sent to the showers early.

“What me and coach (Bill) Belichick have talked about is if there’s a fight, we throw those guys out and eliminate future fights,” Panthers head coach Matt Rule said, according to the Panthers’ website. “We’re not here to fight; we’re here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of the other guys, it’s not a big deal. For us, it’s a couple of young guys. We’re here to get better. We don’t want anybody to get hurt. We’re off the ground today and working.” want to do.”

New England Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia and, from left, Mike Onvenu, Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Yodney Cajuste during training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Aug. 15, 2022.

(Matt Stone/Media News Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

As with most joint practices in training camp, the intensity is high, as each team has the opportunity to compete against one another rather than their teammates.

“I don’t really have anything to say about it,” Patriots tight end Ty Montgomery said, according to New England’s website. “Everybody saw what happened. Fights happen. This is what it is.”

New England Patriots quarterback Mack Jones warms up during a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Foxborough.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

“You can’t fight in a game and you can’t do that in practice,” added New England’s Damian Harris.

New England and Carolina will hold their second joint practice on Wednesday and play each other in each team’s second preseason game on Friday.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.