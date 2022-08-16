New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tempers erupted at Tuesday’s joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

At least four players were ejected from Tuesday’s joint practice after several fights broke out between the two teams.

The first incident occurred when Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Christian Wilkerson engaged Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, resulting in three players being ejected.

A second fight broke out shortly after between Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, with Hoskins sent to the showers early.

“What me and coach (Bill) Belichick have talked about is if there’s a fight, we throw those guys out and eliminate future fights,” Panthers head coach Matt Rule said, according to the Panthers’ website. “We’re not here to fight; we’re here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of the other guys, it’s not a big deal. For us, it’s a couple of young guys. We’re here to get better. We don’t want anybody to get hurt. We’re off the ground today and working.” want to do.”

As with most joint practices in training camp, the intensity is high, as each team has the opportunity to compete against one another rather than their teammates.

“I don’t really have anything to say about it,” Patriots tight end Ty Montgomery said, according to New England’s website. “Everybody saw what happened. Fights happen. This is what it is.”

“You can’t fight in a game and you can’t do that in practice,” added New England’s Damian Harris.

New England and Carolina will hold their second joint practice on Wednesday and play each other in each team’s second preseason game on Friday.