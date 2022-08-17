New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers should hear the bell for Round 2 on Wednesday afternoon, as players were at each other’s throats again during their joint practice — and this time there were injuries.

A long day of brawls began during a kickoff return drill when Carolina safety Kenny Robinson made a big hit on Patriots wide receiver Christian Wilkerson. Robinson then stood over Wilkerson and berated him. Wilkerson’s teammate Matt Slater was among those who took issue with the play, and it led to some pushing and shoving.

Wilkerson was carried off the field on a cart and was evaluated as “off site” due to his injuries. Robinson, who had previously been ejected from Tuesday’s practice for his altercation with Wilkerson, was carried off the field by an assistant and the joint session between the two franchises, which met during Super Bowl XXXVIII, resumed.

Scraping is far from over.

During 11-on-11 drills, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey was hit hard near the sideline. He appeared to take exception to the hit, and when he returned to his feet, he threw the ball toward a Patriots defender. With this, the fan rushed to the area. According to the Associated Press, at least one female fan was beaten.

NFL referees told Panthers coach Matt Rhule that Chuba Hubbard threw a punch and took it out. Patriots defensive lineman Dietrich Wise Jr. was also sacked on the play.

Slater and others spoke about the test after the session.

Patriots, Panthers ejected for fighting with multiple players at joint practice

“It’s cause for concern,” Slater said of the incident involving Robinson and Wilkerson. “We’re not going to sit here and make plays like that. We’re not going to do that. … Look, I’m not fighting. I’ve got four kids, my wife’s here. What? Do I look like that? I’m 36 years old. I don’t throw punches.

“But when you’ve got a team-mate who’s been beaten, he’s down. Obviously there are symptoms of what happened to him. We all know how they are as footballers. He’s showing those symptoms, and then you have players celebrating those actions. I take issue with that.”

McCaffrey acknowledges how hot it can be on the field.

“It gets a little chippy here sometimes. That’s the way it goes,” he said. “It is what it is. A little scrum. It happens. Football is football. You go to these joint practices – it’s part of the game.”

Rule said the incidents undermined what he considered a solid practice. He said that he hopes the woman who was attacked is safe.

The two teams will meet in a preseason game on Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.