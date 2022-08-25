closer
Julian Edelman retires from football ahead of 2021 NFL season after 11 Seasons with the New England PatriotsFinished his career as one of the greatest in New England franchise history.

In his final season, Edelman played in just six games He dealt with a knee injury, then failed a physical, causing the Patriots to terminate his contract.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returns a kick during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

But Edelman said there’s another reason he’s retiring after the 2020 season — he’s starting to look old on film.

“Evil. That’s honestly why I retired,” Edelman said “The Rain Russell” Podcast. “When you start looking old – and it’s not even just the games. It’s the practices, the body language … I wanted to throw up. That’s why I had to retire.”

“I remember when you’re a young player — you play a couple guys and they’re in their absolute prime when you’re still trying to figure things out,” Edelman continued. “Then you figure things out and it’s like four or five years later, and you’re still the guy fighting the bad guy — the dude’s gone down. That’s blood in the water.”

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a catch before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 27, 2020 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“Blood is in the water. Boys are coming after me. I have to get out,” he said.

Edelman is second all-time in New England history in catches, fourth in receiving yards and ninth in touchdowns. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, taking home the 2018 Super Bowl MVP.

As soon as he realized he could no longer play at the level he was used to, Edelman told Russillo it was time to hang it up.

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots is shown before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I love the game so much,” Edelman said. “And I had that taste at a high level. When you experience it, and you taste it, and you’ve worked your whole life to get there and stay there. When you see it, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s not me. I can’t do that.'”

Edelman said there was at least a small chance he could retire, telling Russillo that “a lot of things have to happen” before he could seriously consider a comeback.

