In the least surprising news of NFL training camps, Head coach of the New England Patriots Bill Belichick is not a fan of fantasy football.

In his Thursday press conference Patriots training camp Belichick was asked if he thinks fantasy football is good for the NFL.

His response to the question is what football fans would expect.

“Honestly, I don’t have an opinion on it because fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” Belichick said Thursday. “We’re here trying to win games. So, I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who’s going to win, who’s not. I don’t really care about that. I care about whether we win.”

“Yeah, have fun with it.”

The question on fantasy football was posed by a 14-year-old reporter, Belichick acknowledged in front of other members of the media.

Belichick enters his 23rd season as the Patriots’ head coach and his second with quarterback Mack Jones under center.

On Tuesday, Belichick told reporters he’s seen “dramatic improvement” from Jones as he prepares for his second NFL season.

“I think Mac has done a great job. He’s worked very hard. He’s had a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s been dramatic improvement,” he told reporters. “Working on his physicality and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, opposing defenses, situations, all that stuff.”

“We talk about all the things to varying degrees, some prioritize more than others and some others come later. We can’t do it all at once, but he’s worked hard.”

The Patriots open their 2022 preseason schedule on August 11 against the New York Giants.

