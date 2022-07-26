New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is plenty of praise for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick Sophomore quarterback Mac Jones As the team officially reported to training camp on Tuesday, he made “tremendous strides” in his progression from last season.

“I think Mac has done a great job. He’s worked very hard. He’s had a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s been dramatic improvement,” he told reporters. “Working on his physicality and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, opposing defenses, situations, all that stuff.”

“We talk about all the things to varying degrees, some prioritize more than others and some others come later. We can’t do it all at once, but he’s worked hard.”

Selected as the No.15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones Cam beat Newton For the initial role. He played in a total of 17 games. He threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“He’s made tremendous strides. He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much higher point this year than he did last year,” Belichick said. “His offseason work has been significant. I think everybody recognizes how well he’s preparing and how far he’s come from a year ago.”

Jones led the patriots They went to a 10-7 record under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who took over the head coaching position in Las Vegas in the offseason.

Belichick has not announced a replacement. Joe Judge rejoins the team After being fired as the head coach of the New York Giants and holding the title of offensive assistant/quarterbacks. He primarily worked with Jones during minicamp, and both Judge and senior football adviser Matt Patricia spent time calling offensive plays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.