Bill Belichick is known for his serious demeanor On and off the field, but the press conference for Monday’s press conference cast a glimpse of the New England Patriots head coach in a very different light.

Belichick was elated when legendary player Chris Berman entered Patriots Press Room, He also gave him a round of applause when he shouted, “We’re graced.”

“Haven’t been to one of these in two years,” Berman said as he made his way to the seat.

“Nice to have you, honored, honored,” Belichick said with a smile.

He posed the first question to Belichick years later, asking if it was “still fun.”

“Love, love. Training camp. Here’s another week of camp. A good chance for us to get better. Obviously, No game this week But we have a lot of things to work on. Then we start our preparations for Miami next week. We can start some things there, but there are some things that we have to cover this week, situationally and to clean up some things that we haven’t gotten to yet in the preseason. But looking forward to it.”

A reporter asked if Berman’s presence brought to mind any of his famous catchphrases, which Belichick coined his game-day look-inspired nickname.

“Absolutely, yes. I’m thinking of ‘The Notley-clad’ Bill Belichick, coining that phrase for myself.”

Berman joined ESPN a month after the network’s launch in 1979 and is credited with helping to propel the organization forward, becoming one of the most recognizable names in American sportscasting history.