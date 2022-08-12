New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Going by the New England Patriots Offensive side changes Football following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thursday night against the New York Giants Head coach Bill Belichick had Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays in New England’s 23-21 loss.

“We made this game,” Belichick told reporters when asked about having two play-callers. “We’ve done a lot of things in this game that will be beneficial in the long run. So, whether it’s the coaching staff, the playing time, the players that have played, etc., it’s all part of the process.”

In his usual tone, Belichick declined to answer whether he decided who would call the plays during the regular season.

“Yeah, don’t worry about it,” Belichick said. “We’ll make it work,”

“We are going through a process,” he added. “Just like everything else on this team.”

The question arises as to who will be responsible for calling the plays as reports out of camp have been mixed regarding the offense.

Mack Jones, entering his second season in the NFL, did not play New England’s opening game McDaniels acknowledged earlier in the week that the offense will be adjusting to life after the preseason and beyond.

“It’s just communication going down,” Jones said Tuesday. “It’s different than what we’ve done in the past.”

“It’s a little frustrating at times, but our offensive line, the actual players and coaches, are trying the best they can,” Jones continued. “It’s practice, and you can’t really say that going into a game. But I have all the faith in the world in those guys.”

New England has two preseason games against the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.