Patrick Swayze would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday
Entertainment

Patrick Swayze would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday

By printveela editor

(CNN)Patrick Swayze will be Would have turned 70 on Thursday if not for pancreatic cancer he died Since 2009.

The “Dirty Dancing” star was one of the first public figures to reveal he had the disease, which killed Alex Trebek and Steve Jobs.
Swayze was diagnosed in 2007 and died at the age of 57.
    While there are improved treatments for pancreatic cancer today, in 2009 Suez told ABC About the symptoms that are bothering him.
      “I tried to have champagne, and it would be like pouring acid on an open wound,” Swayze told her. “My indigestion problems got worse and worse. And then I started thinking, I’m getting thinner. In the blink of an eye, I lost about 20 pounds. And then when you look in the mirror, all of a sudden, you pull your eyes down and your eyeballs The bottom will turn yellow and jaundice will start – then you will know something is wrong.”
        By the time Swayze was diagnosed and the disease had spread, it was too late.
        Some fans took to Twitter to remember the late actor, writing, “The late Patrick Swayze was born on this date in 1952. The ‘Dirty Dancing’ star was a Hollywood icon.”

