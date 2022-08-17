New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed has filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and longtime commentator Brandel Chamblee, claiming the two parties “conspired.” PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan to defame him “since he was 23 years old,” according to multiple reports.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Tuesday, accuses Chamblee and the Golf Channel of “falsifying and/or misrepresenting information with reckless disregard for the truth” in an effort to “damage his reputation, create hatred and create a hostile work environment for him, and with the intent to disparage his name and accomplishments.” The lawsuit read, By Golf Magazine .

Although nearly a decade’s worth of damage was alleged, most of the complaint focused on Reed’s exit from the PGA Tour. The rival is the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Circuit And Chamblee’s public criticism of that decision.

“When I hear these players say they’re ‘raising the game’ … it pisses me off. They’re ruining the game. And they’re ruining their reputations,” Chamblee said in the lawsuit. via CBS Sports.

Reed’s reps claim he suffered more than just a hostile work environment — he also lost “multiple multi-million dollar sponsorship deals as a result of Brandel Chamblee and NBC’s Golf Channel’s continued harassment of Mr. . . . defamation committed with false and/or reckless disregard for the truth.” Read with Publications.”

The lawsuit follows a decision by a federal judge in California The temporary restraining order was rejected Three former PGA Tour players filed for bans from playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs last week after arguing that lifting the suspensions of Tour golfers and allowing them to play would “change the status quo” and “give it to” the PGA Tour. A fantastic platform to promote the LIV Tour while competing in a PGA event.

The decision stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed earlier this month by Phil Mickelson and nine other LIV golfers alleging the PGA Tour’s indefinite suspensions were aimed at damaging their careers.