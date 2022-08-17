closer
Nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed has filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and longtime commentator Brandel Chamblee, claiming the two parties “conspired.” PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan to defame him “since he was 23 years old,” according to multiple reports.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Tuesday, accuses Chamblee and the Golf Channel of “falsifying and/or misrepresenting information with reckless disregard for the truth” in an effort to “damage his reputation, create hatred and create a hostile work environment for him, and with the intent to disparage his name and accomplishments.” The lawsuit read, By Golf Magazine.

Brandel Chamblee is seen on the Golf Channel set during the second day of play at the Presidents Cup on October 4, 2013 in Dublin, Ohio.

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Although nearly a decade’s worth of damage was alleged, most of the complaint focused on Reed’s exit from the PGA Tour. The rival is the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Circuit And Chamblee’s public criticism of that decision.

“When I hear these players say they’re ‘raising the game’ … it pisses me off. They’re ruining the game. And they’re ruining their reputations,” Chamblee said in the lawsuit. via CBS Sports.

The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during the ceremony after the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV golf tournament on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. From left, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Reed’s reps claim he suffered more than just a hostile work environment — he also lost “multiple multi-million dollar sponsorship deals as a result of Brandel Chamblee and NBC’s Golf Channel’s continued harassment of Mr. . . . defamation committed with false and/or reckless disregard for the truth.” Read with Publications.”

Patrick Reed walks the tenth green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 31, 2022.

(Jared C. Tilton/LIV via Getty Images)

The lawsuit follows a decision by a federal judge in California The temporary restraining order was rejected Three former PGA Tour players filed for bans from playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs last week after arguing that lifting the suspensions of Tour golfers and allowing them to play would “change the status quo” and “give it to” the PGA Tour. A fantastic platform to promote the LIV Tour while competing in a PGA event.

The decision stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed earlier this month by Phil Mickelson and nine other LIV golfers alleging the PGA Tour’s indefinite suspensions were aimed at damaging their careers.

