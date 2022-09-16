New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in the offseason, NFL expert Trey Wingo believes the Patrick Mahomes-led squad is still one of the top teams in the league.

Wingo, chief trends officer and brand ambassador for the Caesars sportsbook, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Mahomes and the team heard all the slights in the offseason, especially after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

There’s also the matter of the Denver Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson in the offseason, making the AFC West the toughest in football.

“Kansas City will listen to everything everyone said in the offseason. ‘Oh, the AFC West is stacked. It’s going to be tough for them to win that division. I think I’ll take Justin Herbert over Patrick Mahomes,'” Wingo said.

“‘I think Josh Allen will win the MVP. I think Joey Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes.’ And he heard all that and came out and smoked the Arizona Cardinals, who were a playoff team last year. He threw for 360 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and took the fourth quarter off. I think the Chiefs are going to be a lot better than almost everybody expected.”

As Wingo noted, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense didn’t stop in Week 1’s 44-21 win over the Cardinals. Mahomes only missed nine passes and connected with nine different receivers.

Even with the loss of the Hill, Wingo said it will be more difficult to defend the Chiefs.

“They lost Tyreek Hill, but I think they’re going to be tougher to defend now,” Wingo said. “Let me be clear, Tyreek Hill is the Steph Curry of the NFL. He can hit from anywhere. He has unlimited range. We all agree on that. Before, when (teams) were defending Kansas City, you’d be like, ‘OK, Tyreek’s going to beat us two safeties up top.’ Let’s wrap it up, so it’s a foursome with Travis Kelce.’

“Well, now you can’t because you still have Kelsey under center. You have Mecole Hardman who can take the lid off the defense. You signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was very productive in his first game. A Chief. They had one catch in that game for 30 yards. This kid was created by Skye Moore, who is a gadget player.

“And this, when we got Marquez Valdez-Scantling from Green Bay, I think was the most underrated signing of the entire offseason. He’s fast. He’s not Tyreek Hill fast, but he’s faster and a lot bigger than Tyreek Hill. Starting in 2020. , Marquez Valdez in the NFL- Only Ja’Mar Chase has more 50-yard touchdown catches than Scantling.He’s a big play waiting to happen.

“They did a great job in the draft to get this kid George Karloftis, and they also got a great corner in Trent McDuffie. And they signed Carlos Dunlap, who got sacked in his first game. You still have Chris Jones and you still have Frank Clark.”

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two of the last three Super Bowls. He threw for nearly 5,000 passing yards in 2021 and had 37 touchdown passes.

“Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football,” Wingo told Fox News Digital. “I don’t understand why everybody is burying him all of a sudden, but he’s heard it. And I think he’s going to go to scorched earth in the NFL this year.”

