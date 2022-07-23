New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year, $503 million contract extension Kansas City Chiefs 2020 is the richest contract in sports history and makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. But even after two years, not a single statement came true.

On Friday, Mahomes responded to news of a Kyler Murray deal A five-year, $230.5 million contract extension With the Arizona Cardinals, he said he had nothing to do with the changing market.

“When I signed my contract, I knew I was set for life no matter what the market was like [went],” he said, via ESPN.

“You keep playing. Money is the only thing, but when you get those Super Bowl rings — at the end of your career, I think that’s something you look back on. I think I’ve made enough money on and off the football field that it doesn’t matter at the end of the day.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘Surprised’ About Tyreek Hill’s Accuracy Remarks

Mahomes falls to fourth-highest paid player in the league behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and then $45 million in 2022. Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

His extension with the Chiefs is top notch Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trouts The 2019 contract is worth $426.5 million. But according to a report in January 2021, Lionel Messi topped the two deals with a record 4-year $670 million deal he signed with FC Barcelona in 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Mahomes’ focus is bigger than money, he said.

“You always want to make money and take care of your family, but I also want a great team around me,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“My goal is to win championships,” Murray told a press conference Friday.

“It’s crazy because everybody’s trying to make money. I know people don’t believe me, but I don’t do it for money. … I’m just focused on football,” Murray said. .