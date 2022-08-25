New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was at a memorial service for Len Dawson, who died Wednesday after being placed in hospice care earlier this month.

Dawson’s family released a statement to KMBC-TV, where the retired NFL star worked as a broadcaster.

“With wife Linda by his side, we announce the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and overwhelmed many times with countless bonds. He did so throughout his football and broadcasting career,” his family said in a statement. The statement said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He loved Kansas City and wherever his travels took him, he couldn’t wait to get back home.

“Linda would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed Len so much love and compassion.”

Dawson is 87.

Mahomes paid his respects on Twitter.

“RIP to legend Len Dawson. Your legacy and impact on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family,” he tweeted.

Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl win, dies at 87

Dawson joined the organization after years with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He would sign with the American Football League’s Dallas Texans, later known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Strahm, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966, only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. Dawson led the Chiefs to Super Bowl IV in 1969 and defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, Dawson has 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Mahomes and Dawson are the only two Chiefs quarterbacks to win Super Bowls. Dawson is the all-time passing leader with 28,507 passing yards and 237 passing touchdowns.