The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill and reloaded with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and draft picks on offense. But once again, their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title will revolve around the play of Patrick Mahomes, who will work behind one of the league’s best offensive lines. If their revamped defense can put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, the Chiefs could make it down the stretch and into the playoffs and find themselves hosting an unprecedented fifth straight conference championship game.

Strengths: The offense will be the Chiefs’ strength as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center. He is coming off another big season that ended in an AFC title game loss to Cincinnati. His supporting cast changed drastically when the Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks, but the change should serve to make Kansas City’s defense more solid. No longer can Hill and TE Travis Kelce improve on the defense because WRs Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skye Moore will give the Chiefs more depth and versatility at any point under coach Andy Reid. Throw in the fact that Kansas City has quietly built one of the top offensive lines in the league and that Reid remains one of the game’s most creative offensive minds, and opposing defensive coordinators have been suited up all season.

Weaknesses: While the Chiefs’ offense went wild in the second half of the AFC title game, their defense hurt them throughout the stretch. More specifically, their inability to pressure the passer – the Chiefs are better than just three other teams in the league at sacking the quarterback. They lost DE Melvin Ingram and left early in free agency, so they brought back DE Frank Clark on a restructured deal and drafted DE George Karlaftis in the first round. They finally added some veteran help in training camp with DE Carlos Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowl pick coming off an up-and-down season in Seattle. The pass rush should also improve if downfield coverage is better, and the Chiefs addressed that by using another first-round pick on CB Trent McDuffie, a fourth-rounder in Joshua Williams, and signing SS Justin Reid in free agency.

Camp Development: Chiefs GM Brett Veitch has done a good job of finding late-round gems in the draft over the past few years, and he could have hit two more in the seventh round this year. CB Jaylen Watson was overlooked out of Washington State, but ran with the starters in parts of training camp, and RB Isiah Pacheco far exceeded the expectations that came with him from Rutgers. Pacheco could push incumbent Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting role this season.

A fantasy player to watch: One has to absorb all the catches, yards and touchdowns Hill had last season, and it’s a stretch to believe TE Travis Kelce can do much more than he did last season. So the suspense is whether Smith-Schuster can recapture the form that made him a star in Pittsburgh early in his career, or whether Valdez-Scantling can overcome the drop problems he had while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. They should have at least one senior year.

FanDuel said: Super Bowl Win: 10-1. Over/Under Wins: 10.5.

Expectations: The minimum is a seventh straight AFC West title, a task that doesn’t get any easier with the Broncos adding QB Russell Wilson, the Raiders loaded with WR Davante Adams and the emergence of the Chargers behind QB Justin Herbert. Throw in an out-of-division slate and the Chiefs have a brutally difficult road to host a fifth straight AFC Championship Game, let alone reach the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

New faces: SS Justin Reid, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Danny Shelton, LB Elijah Lee, FS Dion Bush, LB Jermaine Carter, CB Lonnie Johnson, WR Skye Moore, SS Brian George Karloftis, CB Trent McDuffie, WR Justin Watson, CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco.

Key losses: WR Tyreek Hill, FS Tyron Mathieu, LB Anthony Hitchens, CB Charvarius Ward, WR Byron Pringle, DE Melvin Ingram, CB Mike Hughes, SS Daniel Sorensen, RB Darrell Williams, FS Armani Watts, LB Ben Nieman, WR DeMarcus, WR DeMarcus. Jarron Reid.