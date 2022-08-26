NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs honored NFL legend Len Dawson Thursday night at the start of the team’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs got into the famous “choir huddle” that Dawson used with his Chiefs teams before breaking off and getting the offense started.

Dawson died Wednesday at the age of 87 after moving into hospice care earlier this month.

Dawson’s family released a statement to KMBC-TV, where the retired NFL star worked as a broadcaster.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers,” the family’s statement said.

“He loved Kansas City and, no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.

“Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len.”

Mahomes penned a tribute on Twitter. “RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family,” he wrote.

Dawson joined the organization after a few years with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He signed with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, who later became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Stram, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

Dawson led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in 1966 only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. Dawson led the Chiefs to Super Bowl IV in 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, Dawson threw for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.