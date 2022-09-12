New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in both teams’ opener.

With the game never in doubt after the opening minutes, Mahomes picked apart the Cardinals defense with his usual good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback played his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals.

Vidyarthi put on quite a performance for his mentor: The 2018 MVP threw three touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 yards receiving. Clyde Edwards-Helaire hauled in two touchdown passes.

Kansas City outgained Arizona 488 yards to 282. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes.

A hasty attack began.

Kansas City jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening drive, capping an 11-play, 75-yard march with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelsey. The Chiefs went ahead 14-0 on the first play after a nifty play from Mahomes, who threw an underhanded shovel pass to Edwards-Helaire for a 3-yard score.

The Chiefs led 23-7 at halftime after Harrison Butker, who missed part of the first half with a left ankle injury, made a 54-yard field goal with two seconds left in the second quarter.

Kansas City — which is trying to make the AFC title game for the fifth consecutive season — had a 37-7 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

It’s been a rough start for Arizona, which suffered a brutal finish to 2021. The Cardinals lost six of seven games last season, including the playoffs.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is playing his first game since being rewarded with a $230.5 million, five-year contract in the offseason. He was 22-of-34 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns, though much of that production came when the Chiefs already had control of the game.

The Cardinals lost their best players in Week 1. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Star defensive lineman JJ Watt is inactive with a calf injury.

Safety kicker

Butker left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, so the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle the job.

Actually he did ok.

Reed made 1 of 2 attempts on extra points and also blasted a kickoff out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. The safety prepared for his role as an emergency kicker: He kicked an extra point in a preseason game.

Butkar returned late in the second quarter.

Prepare to depart

Mahomes completed touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives of the season. He’s only the second quarterback since at least 1991 to do that. The other was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Injuries

Chiefs: RG Trey Smith (ankle) left the game in the first half and did not return. … CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) left the game in the second half.

Cardinals: Arizona enters the game with a bang-up roster, especially considering it’s the first week of the season. WR Rondale Moore (skin string), CB Trayvon Mullen (thumb), OL Justin Pugh (neck) and Watt are inactive with injuries.

Next

Chiefs: Host the Chargers on Thursday night.

Cardinals: Travel to face the Raiders next Sunday.