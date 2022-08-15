New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Kansas City Chiefs offense will look a little different in 2022, with Patrick Mahomes no longer having Tyreek Hill as a weapon in his arsenal after being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Mahomes has JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in addition to Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman.

NFL journalist Peter King said of the Chiefs’ star quarterback and a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come “Football Morning in America” ​​column On Monday the firm made a plan when it came to hill trading.

“They showed me the plan. They showed me the reasons to do it at this point. I obviously talked to Tyreek as well, tried to do everything I could to get him back. Once we cross that bridge and he’s going somewhere else, they’re a great game to get these receivers that we have here now. Have a plan. Please move this forward,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes suggested the offense could be more disorganized for opposing defenses. With teams preparing to get Mahomes the ball multiple times a game, the offense now has no one to cover — the weapons are endless.

“When you have a special guy like Tyreek when you get any kind of man coverage, you forget to read, I’m going to give this guy a chance to go out there and make a play,” he said. added “Now, the thing is, you never know where that player is going to go. We’re going to have a lot of personnel. [groups], with a lot of different receivers and tight ends and running backs on the field. It’s hard to gameplan against defenses.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs nearly reached a third straight Super Bowl, but lost in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The four-time Pro Bowler has 4,839 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in 2021.