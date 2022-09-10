type here...
CANADA Patients not requiring emergency care have been asked to...
CANADA

Patients not requiring emergency care have been asked to stay away from St. John’s emergency rooms due to “unprecedented pressure.”

Eastern Health said in a statement that emergency rooms in St. John’s are “experiencing unprecedented pressure, resulting in long waiting times.” (Paul Daly/CBC)

Eastern Health is now asking people to stay away from St. John’s emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary.

As a shortage of doctors leads to the closure of numerous emergency rooms in Newfoundland and Labrador, Eastern Health says this is putting additional pressure on emergency rooms in the capital.

The health authority said in a statement that both the Health Sciences Center and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital in St. John’s are facing “unprecedented pressure resulting in long waiting times for patients.”

To provide much-needed assistance to the system, Eastern Health is asking the public to consider “alternative options” before going to the emergency room, such as visiting a primary care provider or outpatient clinic. In addition, residents are encouraged to call the 811 NL HealthLine if they are unsure if an illness is an emergency or if they are experiencing a mental health crisis.

However, even this option has its problems.

A study released by the Medical Association of Newfoundland and Labrador in June found that 125,000 people, or about a quarter of the province’s population, do not have access to a primary care provider or family doctor.

In addition, polyclinics are not immune from staff shortages. Coinciding with Eastern Health’s release, the Mundy Pond Community Walk-in Clinic in St. John’s had reduced hours of operation “due to ongoing human resource issues.”

The health authority says anyone experiencing a medical emergency requiring an ambulance should continue to call 911 during this time.

Temporary closure without end

The news comes as little shock to many in the province. The “temporary closure” of Dr. William H. Newhook Medical Center in Whitbourne recently extended for a 12th week, while a total of 8 emergency rooms were closed across the province over Labor Day weekend.

Hilda Whelan, mayor of Whitbourne, spoke to CBC News last week about the health crisis in her community and others, saying that while she hopes things will improve over time, many of them need help now.

“All these people who are not getting help for these issues are getting worse and will need more time and more doctors to take care of them.

“Everyone is very, very disappointed,” Whelan said. “Citizens ask her what they should do if there is an urgent emergency. Her answer is simple: “All you can do is pray that this doesn’t happen.”

