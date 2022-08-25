Pataki: ‘Governor Abbott is doing the right thing’ by housing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former New York Gov. and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki praised Texas Gov. Abbott on “The Story” Wednesday on illegal immigration and sending immigrants to New York City.

George Pataki: We are a sanctuary city. We welcome them unless they come illegally. And then suddenly, God, what are we going to do?

Border Patrol nabs hundreds of illegal immigrants posing as adult children

And, you know, I think Governor Abbott is doing exactly what’s right, calling attention to the problem, showing the hypocrisy of cities like Washington and New York that are open about how they love illegal immigrants until they actually do.

Police arrested 5 people for trying to smuggle people across the US border on jet skis

So finally the chickens come home to roost. We should be calling Washington every minute Biden administration to stop this Inhuman policy.

People dying, trying to cross the border, drugs and criminals coming across, you know, and terrorists. People are crossing the border here knowingly to harm America.

NYC Mayor Adams puts immigrants up in luxury hotels for $700 a night

And I fear what this will mean in the next few years A city like New York.

Download the Fox News app here

Watch the full interview here: