Pat Stay, acclaimed Canadian battle rapper, fatally shot

(CNN)Rapper Pat Stay has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to regional police. He was 36 years old.
The incident happened early Sunday morning in downtown Halifax. Police found Ste with stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.
They are investigating the case as a murder. No one has been arrested yet.
Many hip-hop stars took to social media to pay tribute to Ste.
Eminem wrote, “Hiphop lost one of the greatest fighters of all time… RIP
@patstay.. kings never die!”
Fellow Canadian artist Drake commented on this Stay the latest song issued, wrote, “Pat Stay is definitely one of, if not, the best.”
Ste was the father of two young children. A GoFundMe A verified campaign has been set up by the platform to help with funeral expenses for his family.
“He is soon taken away from the world and many people will perish forever,” reads the campaign organizer’s message. “Pat Stay was a very honorable man who was on his way to a bright future. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time, so we hope to help ease some of the pain by making sure his family gets help through this process.”
In a 2020 interview with a Canadian publication signalSte spoke about his work ethic and his advice for aspiring artists.
“If you’re making a beat, release it and then make another 5,000 songs. If you like 10 songs and think they’re good, make more,” Ste said. “The best people in this industry are working hard every day. It’s a grind.”