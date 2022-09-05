Pat Stay, acclaimed Canadian battle rapper, fatally shot

(CNN) Rapper Pat Stay has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to regional police. He was 36 years old.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in downtown Halifax. Police found Ste with stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Halifax Regional Police said in a statement

They are investigating the case as a murder. No one has been arrested yet.

Many hip-hop stars took to social media to pay tribute to Ste.

Eminem wrote, “Hiphop lost one of the greatest fighters of all time… RIP

