Pat Sajak “Wheel of Fortune” may have stepped down as host.

The Game show host According to “Entertainment Tonight,” he said “the end is near” after more than 40 years, indicating he was ready for a final spin.

“The years are flying by. We’re coming to an end. It’s been a long time [time]. We won’t do it for another 40 years. The end is near,” the TV icon suggested.

“It is an honor to be in people’s living room for so long. People are welcoming us. We are happy and proud.”

“Wheel of Fortune” premiered on television in 1975 and Sajak began hosting in 1981. Co-host Vanna White joined Sajak in 1982.

Whites are famous for flipping letters as contestants try to solve a riddle or puzzle on a game show.

Sajak and White both renewed their contracts with the show through the 2023-24 season.

“With most television shows at this point, you’d say, ‘This is probably enough,’ but this show won’t die,” Sajak commented.

“Looks like I might go before the show,” he joked.

Sajak’s daughter Maggie also has a role in the show and serves as a digital host, creating much of the “Wheel of Fortune” social media content and doing many behind-the-scenes interviews.

Although Sajak considered leaving “Wheel of Fortune,” he and White continue to host “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” as the show prepares to premiere its third season.

“I think people like to see celebrities and see them being themselves and not playing a role,” White suggested, according to the media outlet.

“When they come here, they’re themselves, they’re having a good time, they’re playing for a great cause, so it’s good for everybody.”