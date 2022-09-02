Pat McAfee says he killed himself after missing two field goals in 2007 backyard brawl

West Virginia and Pitt renewed their backyard brawl rivalry this weekend for the first time in a decade. While the game may rekindle fond memories for many fans and players, the memories are even more poignant for West Virginia alum Pat McAfee.

Now a multimedia star after an eight-year NFL career, McAfee made two missed field goals in a 13-9 loss to Pitt in 2007 that knocked the Mountaineers to the BCS championship game.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, McAfee said he received death threats, had his car vandalized, and himself. After losing, he wanted to commit suicide.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to live anymore. My life changed immediately that day,” McAfee said. “It was like something out of a movie. I just drove. I drove through Maryland to Virginia. I drove for two days. I drove, parked, slept and kept driving. I didn’t know where I was. . . I didn’t know where I was going. . . I don’t know what will happen next.”

McAfee finished his college career as the Big East Conference’s all-time leader in extra points attempted and made, as well as the conference’s career leader in punting average.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and was named to two Pro Bowl teams in eight seasons.

Recently, McAfee has become an iconic media star, signing a $30 million-a-year sponsorship deal with FanDuel for his “Pat McAfee Show” and a multiyear extension with WWE.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which offers confidential support 24/7 by dialing 9-8-8.