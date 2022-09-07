Pat McAfee joins ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ college football pregame show, per report

ESPN’s “College GameDay” has new life: Pat McAfee.

The energetic host will become a full-time member of the iconic pregame college football show, The New York Post reported Tuesday is the day. McAfee, The Former Indianapolis Colts punter The media sensation will make his debut Saturday in Austin, Texas, ahead of Texas’ game against No. 1 Alabama.

ESPN declined to comment. Earlier on Tuesday, McAfee wrote on social media: “My life is dumb. If I die tomorrow, pass right (before), I’ll be proud and dumbfounded that I’ve been lucky (to do). A huge announcement is coming sometime this week..bananaland indeed. Good night beautiful people. I appreciate (you) more than (you) can imagine.

McAfee retired from the Colts in 2017 and joined Barstool Sports. His Indianapolis-based mid-day show split from the site after two years and has become increasingly popular on YouTube in recent years (1.94 million members) and SiriusXM (McAfee terminated its contract with Sirius last month).

Along with occasional former NFL linebacker AJ Hawke and a cast of producers, McAfee combines comedy, professional analysis and insightful interviews with former and current football players.

McAfee is also a color commentator on WWE SmackDown broadcasts. FanDuel and McAfee are among the first in a four-year, $120 million sponsorship deal.

“College Gameday,” in its modern version, has been on the air since 1993. Analyst Lee Corso, 87, an original cast member, and Kirk Herbstreit joined the show in 1996. Desmond Howard and David Pollack are other analysts on the desk. Chris Fowler was replaced by Res Davies in 2015 as the host.

McAfee contributed to “GameDay” in 2019 and Belly fell from a boat into the river during one of his performances.

This time he and ESPN appear to have both feet in the boat.

Follow Chris Bumbaka on Twitter @BOOMbaca.