Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95

(CNN)Pat Carroll, the Emmy-winning actress, is best known as the voice of the villainous sea witch Ursula in Disney’s “.The Little Mermaid“Died at the age of 95.
Carroll’s daughter, Kerry Karsian, told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother died of pneumonia on Saturday at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Carole’s other daughter, Tara Karsian, paid tribute to the star in an Instagram post on Sunday, telling fans to “Honor her by laughing at anything today (and every day) because besides her talent and love, she has left my love. Sister Carey and I The greatest gift is, we have the ability to have humor and laughter … even in times of sadness.”
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1927, Carroll landed her first major role in the 1948 film “Hometown Girl.”
Over the next seven decades, she appeared on TV shows including “The Danny Thomas Show,” “The Red Skelton Show,” “Busting Loose” and “ER,” and guest starred on “The DuPont Show.” With June Allison.
In 1956, she was awarded an Emmy Award for her work on Sid Caesar’s sketch comedy series “Caesar’s Hour”.
In 1981, she won a Grammy for Best Lyrics, Documentary or Play for her recording of the single “Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein.”
Carroll landed her first voiceover gig in 1966 for the animated television series “The Super 6”. In 1988, she voiced the role of a grandmother in the English version of the Japanese classic animation “My Neighbor Totoro”. But a year later her performance as one of Disney’s most memorable villains in “The Little Mermaid” catapulted her to international fame. She also provided vocals for the Sea Witches signature song “Poor Unfortunate Soul”.
She later described the character of Ursula as one of her favorites and reprized the role in several “Little Mermaid” sequels, spinoffs, videogames and even theme park rides.
“Before I kicked the bucket, I wanted to do a Disney movie,” Carroll said.Absolute pioneers of the television interview“Earlier this year.
She added that after a year of auditioning six times, she got a call from Disney to play the role and was “thrilled” when she created Ursula, a former Shakespearean actress who pretended to sell used cars.
“I’ve never had so much fun in my life and I’m still getting fan mail from guys all over the world.”