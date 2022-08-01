Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95

(CNN) Pat Carroll, the Emmy-winning actress, is best known as the voice of the villainous sea witch Ursula in Disney’s “.The Little Mermaid“Died at the age of 95.

Carroll’s daughter, Kerry Karsian, told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother died of pneumonia on Saturday at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Carole’s other daughter, Tara Karsian, paid tribute to the star in an Instagram post on Sunday, telling fans to “Honor her by laughing at anything today (and every day) because besides her talent and love, she has left my love. Sister Carey and I The greatest gift is, we have the ability to have humor and laughter … even in times of sadness.”

Pat Carroll voiced the character Ursula the Sea Witch in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (1989).

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1927, Carroll landed her first major role in the 1948 film “Hometown Girl.”

Over the next seven decades, she appeared on TV shows including “The Danny Thomas Show,” “The Red Skelton Show,” “Busting Loose” and “ER,” and guest starred on “The DuPont Show.” With June Allison.

