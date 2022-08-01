New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pat CarrollThe actress, best known for voicing underwater villain Ursula in Disney’s animated tale “The Little Mermaid,” died on July 30. She is 95 years old.

Emmy Award winning actress died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while recovering from pneumonia, according to Variety.

Carroll found a niche Comedian She voiced several cartoon characters over the years before earning an Emmy for her work on the late-night circuit starting in the 1940s and on the “Sid Caesars Hour.”

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Carroll’s family moved to Los Angeles when she was 5, and she began acting in local productions shortly thereafter.

She graduated from the local, all-girls Immaculate Heart High School, which has notable alumni. Meghan MarkleDiane Disney (daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney), Mary Tyler Moore, Lucy Arnaz, Tyra Banks and Yara Shahidi.

After joining the Army, she attended the Catholic University of America and began her career in the industry with the 1947 film “Hometown Girl.”

She played Prunella in the 1965 production of the musical version of “Cinderella” and worked on “Laverne & Shirley,” “Busting Loose,” “The Ted Night Show” and “She’s the Sheriff.”

Other exhibits included “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Designing Women” and “ER.”

She won several theater awards for her one-woman show in Gertrude Stein. The recorded version won a Grammy in 1980 for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama.

In 1989, she played the villainous sea witch Ursula and sang “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” a role she once said was one of her all-time favorites.

She reprized the voice of the infamous character for several roles Disney video games and television shows, most recently the 2020 “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” series of shorts.

Carol is survived by daughters Kerry Cursian, Tara Cursian and granddaughter Evan Cursian-McCormick.