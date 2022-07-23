New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pat Benatar is taking the stand.

The rock singer, 69, shared in a new interview that she will no longer perform her hit song “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” on herself. Current tour With husband Neil Giraldo.

“If we don’t play them, you give us (a hard time),” she told USA Today. “We’re not doing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot,’ and the fans are having heart attacks. And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, out of respect for the families of these mass shooting victims, I’m not singing.'”

in the background Recent mass shootingsBenatar said he couldn’t tune in from his album “Crimes of Passion,” telling fans, “If you want to hear the song, go home and listen.”

“(‘Hit me with your best shot’) is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face. I can’t,” Benatar said.

“I won’t go Go on stage and soapbox – I will go to my legislators – but that is my small contribution to protest. I don’t sing.”

A rock legend’s decision 19 students and two teachers died after the tragic May 24 Uvalde school shooting.

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas is the third deadliest school shooting in US history, behind the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 28 and the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting that killed 33.

Benatar also spoke about the Supreme Court Roe v. Decision to cancel the wad During her interview.

“I’m as concerned as we all are about basic autonomy rights. It’s a slippery slope. It’s not about abortion For me,” she said. “I worry that people aren’t paying attention to what it actually means.”