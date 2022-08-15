Passport delays encourage some Canadians to play the system with fake travel plans

Canadians are getting creative in trying to shorten the long wait for passports, which lasts nearly five months after a surge in post-pandemic travel demand overwhelmed the system.

By August 11 this year, a total of 1,092,560 passport applications had been filed, with more than 550,000 applications since April.

Service Canada said it is prioritizing applications from people traveling soon, increasing staff and processing sites.

Despite all this, applicants say they are spending thousands of dollars traveling to less busy passport offices or even faking travel plans to speed up the process in order to get past the 340,000 application queue.

On June 29, people lined up before dawn in Toronto on Victoria Street to try to apply for new or renewed passport documents. (Roger Thompson)

Federal officials say they are working to resolve the problem.

Fake trips affect the whole system

Karina Gould, the minister in charge of passport services, said Canadians get their passports on time and there is no need to “fake” a trip – book a flight you don’t plan to fly – to be eligible for Passport Canada’s rush 48-hour approval. mechanism.

“It affects the whole system. There are many people who have done the right thing. They sent their passports in advance.

She has heard of the practice, but doubts it is widespread.

“I would be very disappointed to hear this because it would put additional pressure on a system that is already under pressure,” Gould said.

Meanwhile in Toronto, the man the CBC agreed to call Robert said he had spent the last 59 days organizing 10 staffers to fill the lines for about 500 missing passport applicants.

He said he was making up to $1,000 a day offering this service.

Many online flights do not require a passport number to book.

“Most of my clients book fake flights just to get their passports so they can travel through [the border]Robert said.

“You go through more hoops to get through [the border] than to fly. So they just book a fake flight. Usually it’s a flight from Toronto to New York or from Toronto to Miami, and within 24 hours they cancel it,” he said of his clients.

Several travel agencies and Air Canada have confirmed that many flights can be booked online without a passport number, and full-fare or business class tickets are often refundable.

Businesses have emerged in Ontario and Quebec that deal with the long waits for passport applications. Those in line charge about $40–$60 an hour, or a flat fee of about $240, to line up at dawn and take the applicant’s seat so they can apply for or renew a Canadian passport. (Roger Thompson)

Other travelers are heading to Service Canada offices outside the province where lines are not as long, with some citing shorter waits in Halifax or St. John’s.

St. John’s photographer Robert Young is often asked to take passport photos.

He said that more travelers from other parts of Canada have been using Newfoundland’s passport services lately.

“We’ve always had people from the ends of the world like Pangnirtung (Baffin Island), but now they’re coming from the big cities,” Young said.

The government promises the fix works

Gould said queues have been reduced by hiring 500 new employees, extending hours and prioritizing candidates with inevitable 48-hour travel plans.

As early as July 25, Service Canada expanded its passport services by adding five more locations in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia to its 29 existing passport offices.

People line up at the passport office in downtown Vancouver on April 20. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

This and other measures, such as the transfer of application files to one of Service Canada’s 300 offices upon request, were intended to reduce waiting times for processing passports.

But many who mailed out applications last spring say turnover remains sluggish.

According to many applicants, including Paula Langley, a Canadian living in the US who applied for a new passport in April, it is difficult to reach anyone or find out the exact status of the application.

Updates are hard to get

“The biggest problem is that people can’t get an answer about where their passport is in the process. I think the problem is partly technology related. They are probably using outdated software. In other countries, you can check your status on the online portal,” he said. Langley.

“It is very difficult to even get through to someone to ask questions. 1-800 just hangs up when the caller queue gets too big.”

On the Passport Canada website, delivery is promised in 46 days, or six and a half weeks. But anyone who needs a passport within two working days can turn to specialized sites offering an urgent service if they have a travel confirmation.

The government’s plan was to ease the backlog, but some have a chance of avoiding the queue by booking and then canceling their trip.

broken system

“It’s frustrating,” said Lynn Macleod, who runs Getaways by Leanne from Toronto and offers online passport advice. It doesn’t help, she says, to book a “fake” trip that you cancel in order to get travel documents.

“I have seen people recommend booking a hotel with a refundable rate and then canceling it,” she said. “That’s really what’s holding back the whole process right now. For every person who moves forward, there is one hit.”

By August 11, Passport Canada had processed 748,784 of the 1,092,560 passport applications filed this year. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Taylor Bahrach, a transportation critic for the New Democratic Party, said the fact that people are trying to get around the system is evidence that it isn’t working.

“It shows how frustrated people are and how far they are willing to go,” Bahrakh said.

“If people have to ‘play’ with the system to get their documents, it shows how broken the system is.”

Residents of his Skene-Bulkley Valley county in Northern British Columbia live 12 hours from the nearest passport office.

Bachrach has one staff member who has devoted the last few weeks to helping voters get their passports.

Family travel under threat

“I have a voter whose family had to travel to the United States and we were able to work with the federal government to arrange for passports. But he had to pay an extra $2,000 in travel expenses to get from here to Smithers, BC all the way to Victoria to pick up his passports… It obviously has a big impact on people.”

Bahrakh said these months of passport chaos were “unacceptable.”

The Ivens family, from Terrace, British Columbia, spent four years saving up money for a trip to Mexico. They are due to leave on 27 August, but they need two passport renewals, which were submitted on 4 April. Here, from left to right: (front) Finnley, Milla (back) Yaroslava, Maxwell and Joseph Ivens. (Ivens family)

“The increase in demand for passports was quite predictable. But the liberals did not act, although they had months to prepare for the return.

This lack of foresight has left many Canadians apprehensive, with only a few weeks left until summer. Joseph Ivens of Terrace, British Columbia, applied to renew the passports of his two teenagers as early as April 4.

A family of five saved up for a trip to Mexico for four years. The flight is booked for August 27, but the passports have not yet arrived.

Minister promises that family passports will appear soon

The father of three said he made hundreds of calls, several file transfer requests and reached out to his MP. He may be forced to travel to Calgary or Vancouver at the last minute to try and get travel papers so the vacation isn’t lost.

“It causes my family a lot of stress due to the loss of sleep. It breaks us,” said Ivens. “I have no choice”.

Gould, the minister in charge of passport services, told the CBC on Friday that Ivens would receive the travel documents on time.

“He will get his passport. I understand that people are stressed, but everyone gets their passports on time,” Gould said.