Passengers with disabilities say they want to stay in wheelchairs on flights

When James Glasbergen boarded an Air Transat flight from Toronto to London on June 30, he was excited to begin his journey to see the Rolling Stones perform live in Europe.

What a 46-year-old paraplegic man from Kitchener, Ontario didn’t expect was to move from a custom-made electric wheelchair to an airplane seat, as required by federal law.

His fears were confirmed when the airline staff helping to bring Glasbergen to his seat abandoned him in the aisle, causing over a three-minute struggle to lift a 200+ pound man off the floor and into an upright position.

“They didn’t have enough room to put me in the seat and they dumped me,” said Glasbergen, a former travel agent who is paralyzed from the chest down from injuries sustained in a 1992 car accident.

“Suddenly my body hit the floor with a dull thud.”

The video that Glasbergen posted on YouTube captured the moments immediately after his fall. It shows him pinned between a seat and a wheelchair while two men try to lift him over the armrest onto the seat.

Airline personnel drop paralyzed passenger while transferring from wheelchair to chair. James Glasbergen, paralyzed from the chest down, was thrown off by airline employees who were helping him transfer from a wheelchair to an airplane seat on an Air Transat flight to Toronto on June 30.

After two failed attempts, a flight attendant and another passenger come to the rescue and the group successfully seat him.

“This is more than disappointment and shock. Now I’m just angry,” Glasbergen said, adding that this isn’t the first time he’s been dumped.

“There is absolutely no dignity for people with disabilities who need help translating.”

Glasbergen is urging airlines and regulators to find a way to allow wheelchair users to stay in their personal mobile devices while flying, just like on buses and trains.

Between the hassle, potential injury, and damage to wheelchairs stowed with luggage, people who rely on wheelchairs for mobility, advocates and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation say it’s time to make air travel more accessible so people with disabilities have a more equitable experience. flight.

“If they can figure out how to fly a helicopter on Mars, they can figure out how to get people in wheelchairs to sit safely in their wheelchairs,” Glasbergen said.

“It’s not something that will take weeks or days because obviously some cabin reconfiguration may be needed… I just want to see progress.”

Transfer errors, damaged wheelchairs

In an emailed statement, CBC Toronto Air Transat apologized and said it was contacting Glasbergen to discuss how to improve future travel.

“Ground transportation services are being performed by an outside contractor and we are actively investigating this incident to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” spokeswoman Marie-Christine Pouliot wrote.

Toronto resident Melissa Graham, who lives with a disability, says sitting in an airplane seat is hard on her body.

But the negative experience that passengers like Graham and Glasbergen face during a flight is not limited to having to sit in a seat.

Graham says her wheelchair was damaged twice on the same WestJet flight from Toronto to Winnipeg over Canada Day weekend.

Toronto resident Melissa Graham says flying is stressful for her because she has to leave her wheelchair for an airplane seat and because her wheelchair has been damaged several times in the past. (Presented by Erin Panger)

Upon arriving in Winnipeg, Graham said she noticed that one of the mudguards that covered the wheels of her electric wheelchair had come off, and the backrest she leans on for support and balance was damaged on the way back.

WestJet confirmed that Graham has an “open claim” for damages, saying her service provider will contact her about his decision.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. It makes the whole flight very stressful,” Graham said.

“Since December last year, I have flown six times, and I have not had a single flight on which I could feel completely comfortable.”

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), the federal air travel regulator, says it has received 247 wheelchair-accessible air complaints over the past five years. Eighteen were for wheelchair damage and 214 for wheelchair assistance.

But this data only includes complaints to the regulator, not those where the passenger dealt directly with the airline.

While data for Canada is not available, major US airlines lost or damaged at least 15,425 wheelchairs or scooters between late 2018 and June 2021, according to the Washington Post. reported last yearciting US Department of Transportation data.

Graham says the mudguard of her wheelchair broke off this summer on a WestJet flight from Toronto to Winnipeg, and the seat back was damaged on the way back. (Presented by Melissa Graham)

Flight safety standards

For safety reasons, federal regulations currently require passengers using wheelchairs to sit in aircraft seats, and most mobile devices must be stored in the cargo hold with travelers’ luggage.

The rules require airlines to provide properly trained wheelchair personnel and reimburse passengers for the repair or replacement of mobile devices damaged in transit.

The CTA states that no aircraft or mobility aid design that would allow people to remain in wheelchairs has been fully tested and certified to meet the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety standards that Canada follows.

“If wheelchairs and a wheelchair restraint system for in-car use receive certification, we will consider the advisability of amending regulations,” the CTA said in a statement.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pictured here in May, says his department is working on a rule that would allow wheelchair users to remain in their wheelchair while flying. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

Progress in the USA

Movement on this issue may soon come from south of the border.

Just last week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department was working on a rule “in the coming months and years” that would allow passengers to remain in wheelchairs while flying.

“We know this won’t happen overnight, but it’s a target we need to work towards,” Buttigieg said at an event on Tuesday.

Last September, a committee of experts convened by the US Transportation Research Board (TRB) concluded preliminary study systems that use harnesses like a seatbelt or other mechanism to secure the wheelchair to the aircraft floor.

It was found that most airliners in use had a main boarding door wide enough for most personal wheelchairs, and that the interior of the most common models—the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320—would require only “modest” modifications to create a place where a wheelchair could be secured.

“The committee did not identify any problems,” the study says, “that would call into question the technical feasibility of a wheelchair attachment system in the cabin.”

The CTA says it is aware of the study and is monitoring the issue, but more research is needed.

Michelle Erwin, founder and president of Texas-based nonprofit All Wheels Up, said her organization is working with the aviation industry and the US government to prove that modern wheelchairs and harness systems can meet the same safety standards. like seats on airplanes.

Erwin said All Wheels Up had conducted initial crash tests on various wheelchair attachment systems made by Q’Straint, a leading manufacturer of wheelchair attachment systems for automobiles and trains, and all were successful.

“We learned from our crash tests that a wheelchair space is technically feasible,” said Erwin.

After the TRB study, Erwin said the airline industry is developing wheelchair seating concepts, some of which include a changeable seat in the front row of an aircraft that can be taken out and put back in depending on whether a passenger is in the cabin. a flight requiring wheelchair accommodation.

For wheelchair users like Glasbergen, turning concepts into reality can’t happen soon enough.

“It’s not enough to say it’s a security issue,” he said.

“Things have to change – it’s 2022.”