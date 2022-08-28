Passengers face long queues at Vancouver airport due to lack of screening

Passengers at Vancouver International Airport faced long lines at security checkpoints on Sunday due to a shortage of security personnel.

In a statement, YVR attributed the delays to a “significant and unexpected shortage of personnel” experienced by a security screening service provider hired by the Canadian Air Transportation Safety Authority (CATSA), the Crown’s federal corporation responsible for screening the security of all passengers. CATSA contracts for security services at various airports with third party employers such as Allied Universal at YVR.

Passengers continue to go through security checks, but waiting times at security checkpoints before boarding for domestic and international flights are longer than usual, airport officials said.

A video posted on social media shows a long line at a US checkpoint.

The airport said additional staff have been brought in to help travelers and support security staff, and thanked passengers for their patience.

The airport said there was no significant increase in passenger numbers on Sunday. This week, the airport handled an average of 67,000 passengers a day, with 69,000 passengers expected on Sunday.

“This is not the experience we want people to have in YVR and we apologize,” the statement said.

The CBC has reached out to CATSA for comment.

Back in May, security officials held a rally calling for higher wages and better working conditions at Vancouver International Airport.

A union spokesman said at the time that many security workers laid off during the pandemic did not return to work when demand for travel increased. Those who returned faced low wages and harsh working conditions.