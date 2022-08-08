Passengers bound for Winnipeg were given mats and left to sleep on the floor at Toronto Pearson Airport.

After several flight delays, passengers departing from Toronto Pearson Airport were given mats and left to sleep on the floor when their flights to Winnipeg were eventually cancelled, with many saying the airline didn’t offer proper accommodation at all.

Fatima Sherefa, 17, was returning from a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was told that her 3:00 pm connecting flight to Toronto was delayed.

“We stand around the agents and ask if you know what’s going on,” she said. “They say the flight was rescheduled, like…” Stay calm, you are getting on the plane.

Sherefa said she became anxious as night fell and wondered how she was going to explain the delay to her parents, who said they had been up all night waiting for news of when she would return home.

“I would like more support to be provided to alleviate the fears that I would have especially had when I was a minor. But that didn’t happen either.”

Sherafa holds up the small yoga mat she was given to sleep on at Pearson Airport in Toronto after her flight to Winnipeg was cancelled. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Sherefa said that when the flight was canceled just after midnight on Sunday morning, airport officials told passengers they could not offer hotel accommodation or compensation.

She said she was also not offered food stamps during the day. Instead, passengers were given small yoga mats to sleep on and were asked to visit the Air Canada website for more information.

“We need real help to spend the night. Like, what are we going to do? No vouchers, no hotel, nothing… basically just leaving us stranded,” she said.

Sherefa ended up sleeping in the women’s restroom, which she was able to lock.

“It was very crowded,” she said, “but at that moment it was better than nothing.”

Bryce Kucharsky had another flight to Winnipeg from Toronto at 7:00 pm. He said that his flight was delayed several times.

“Every time we asked them, they just said, ‘Well, we can’t check the plane because of security issues.’ But they won’t clarify,” he said.

Kucharski said that after two transfers, he boarded a third plane for about half an hour, but the passengers were told there was a security issue and they would have to board another plane.

The new plane never arrived and its flight was finally cancelled.

Air Canada “said there were no available hotels,” he said.

According to him, by that time it was already too late to think about leaving somewhere.

“To leave the airport, get to the hotel, check in, sleep … leave, pack up, return [and] go through security, you will never get enough sleep,” he said.

CBC News asked Air Canada for comment on all the cancellations, but received an email statement from the airline for only one of the flights, which was due to leave Toronto at 6:00 pm.

The company said it was initially delayed due to a mechanical problem with the aircraft and was rescheduled several times pending the completion of repairs. When this was not possible, a second aircraft was delivered, which, unfortunately, also had problems. There were no available rooms at the time of the flight cancellation.

Air Canada said it would contact affected customers directly if necessary.

Passengers are given yoga mats, not hotels

Julie Yumin slept on a bench in an airport restaurant after her 7 p.m. flight to Winnipeg was cancelled.

Like Kucharski, she said she was frustrated that Air Canada delayed a flight every 30 minutes, and by the time the flight was officially cancelled, she was effectively stranded.

“We called five or six hotels and they were all sold out,” she said.

She said it wasn’t until she asked about getting the beds that Air Canada finally provided passengers with about 10 yoga mats.

“Everyone was just lying on the floor,” she said.

Bryce Kucharsky said his flight from Toronto to Winnipeg was delayed several times before eventually being canceled just after midnight on Sunday morning. (Fern Detillet/Radio Canada)

Kucharski said he also witnessed egregious behavior by Air Canada employees in the terminal. He said that after the meal vouchers were handed out, he witnessed a wheelchair-bound woman ask Air Canada employees if they could help her use the meal voucher.

“The staff at the gate said, ‘You have to get there on your own. I can’t help you,” he said. “Fortunately, one of the other guests standing next to her immediately offered to move her.”

Passenger Julie Yumin said she and some other passengers may have slept in the restaurant’s booths. But most passengers had to sleep on the airport floor. (Presented by Julie Yumin)

Passengers on delayed flights from Toronto began arriving in Winnipeg in the middle of Sunday morning.

Sherefa said the experience left her feeling numb. She is going to try to get compensation, but said that Air Canada has never offered compensation for flight cancellations or delays.

“I don’t want to think too much about it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through this,” she said.