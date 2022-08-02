New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rested her chin on her hands. She was leaning over the green, cushioned railing between the third base dugout and home plate at Notts Park. It’s the third inning of a Congressional baseball game. But the Democrats were already trailing 3-0.

I climbed out of the dugout onto a chair to interview the speaker during the live telecast of the game on Fox Sports. Pelosi is an avid baseball fan. She pulls for the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles. Her father helped lure the St. Louis Browns to Charm City and become the O’s when he was mayor.

“Sometimes I’m the coach. Sometimes I’m the umpire. I have my point of view,” Pelosi said.

GOP batters just shook House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman and pitcher Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. Things were not looking good for the Democrats. Still, ever the optimist, Pelosi delivered one of the most famous quotes of the national pastime.

“As Yogi Berra said, it ain’t over till it’s over,” the speaker retorted.

Berra knew of what he spoke. He managed the 1973 New York Mets. The “Amazins” stumbled in the playoffs with a pedestrian record of 82 and 79. However, the Mets swept the fictional Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” in the National League Championship Series. That Mets team still holds the distinction of the team with the worst regular season record not to make the World Series. The Mets took the defending champion Oakland Athletics to seven games before losing the world title.

Besides the baseball game, Pelosi may have been talking about Democrats’ chances of taking control of Congress this fall. For a few months – especially the retention of the House – did not look in favor of the party.

But the speaker may also have eluded Democrats, a last shot at passing some version of the social spending plan — and finally the elusive Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.V.

By July 18, Manchin withdrew from the “build back better” talks. The chances of a deal at that point were about as likely as someone throwing an “immaculate inning” in a congressional baseball game.

But like the lightning stroke of Roy Hobbs’ bat in the Robert Redford classic “The Natural,” Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., suddenly announced a “deal” on the $720 billion package. The bill would fix inflation, fight climate change, reduce the deficit, lower the cost of prescription drugs — and maybe, just maybe, fight the germs that cause bad breath.

Still, calling “it ain’t over until it’s over,” Pelosi may also be hinting at the challenge ahead of getting the “Manchin bill” through the House and Senate.

A deal with Manchin may have solved a key piece of the puzzle to pass a slimmed-down version of the Democrats’ touchstone legislative initiative. Indeed, many Democrats may have thought they needed to kill the bill.

But, as Yogi says, “It’s not over until it’s over.”

Here’s why:

Democrats aim to move the bill through the Senate this week — possibly sticking around through the weekend if necessary. Then the assembly will return next week to synchronize. The House left for “August recess” on Friday. But, as seemingly happens every year, Congress never takes an “August recess.”

First, Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough is scrubbing the bill to make sure it complies with special rules of budget reconciliation. The bill’s provisions for budget reconciliation should focus on taxation, spending policies and budget neutrality over a ten-year period. Senators hope to know soon if they will comply or if they need to make changes. The bill does not contain strict procedural provisions. Most of the components should be financial in nature. You cannot use budget reconciliation for policy initiatives.

That’s why Democrats revised the bill’s “title” to the “Inflation Reduction Act.” After all, “build back better” has become a toxic moniker over time.

This bill does not build back better. But Build Back Better has some important components, dealing with reduced spending on drugs and environmental/climate programs.

The most recent iteration of Build Back Better is likely to be in the price range $1.7 trillion or more. There is a push to spend more than $2 trillion. At one point, the package was about $4 trillion. And, some liberals are pushing for as much as $6 trillion.

But even a svelte version of this bill does not guarantee passage.

That’s why it’s “not over until it’s over.”

As we always say, it’s all about the math. It’s all about math. It’s all about math.

For this bill, Sen. It’s not yet clear if Kirsten’s movie, D-Ariz., is backed. Democrats can pass the bill only through budget reconciliation. Democrats could sidestep the filibuster if all 50 members voted yes — and Vice President Harris would have to cast the tie-breaking vote.

But the support of all 50 members still does not guarantee approval.

The Senate needs all 50 Democrats healthy Currently vote

There is no remote voting in the Senate – unlike the House. Manshi had covid but just came back. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., has been out all summer due to two surgeries after a fall. But Leahy returned late last week. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., tested positive for Covid and is out for now. And, Vice President Harris needs to be healthy, too.

No one can cast a tie-breaking vote for the Vice President. period

Health can be the trickiest thing of all.

Democrats have enjoyed only a few short windows since late March when all of their senators have been healthy and available for floor votes due to positive tests.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., tested positive on March 22. He returned after a few days. But then. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., tested positive in early April. Warnock returned and presented a small window in mid-April when all the Democrats were around. Then Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tested positive on April 26. Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., tested positive on May 1. Everyone is healthy in between. -Until May, Sen. Jeff Merkle, D-Ore., tested positive on May 23. Democrats did well for most of June. Then Leahy fell at home and needed surgery in late June. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, DR.I. He was found positive on June 30.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy has been released from rehab following hip surgery

All 50 of their members were absent throughout July because of Leahy’s absence and the fact that six of their senators tested positive last month.

Hence “it ain’t over till it’s over.”

However, if Democrats are healthy, they won’t need Harris to break a tie. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., just tested positive. So, if Democrats can move quickly the bill could be passed 50-49.

Pelosi hopes to bring the House back to match the Senate next week. But Minnesota has a special election on Aug. 9 to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn. If Republican Brad Finstad wins Hagedorn’s unexpired special election, Democrats’ margin in the House is expected to shrink to three seats.

So, it would be perfect if Democrats could move quickly to get this through the House and Senate. But no one is banking on it.

That’s why, when it comes to the new Manchin bill, “it ain’t over till it’s over.”