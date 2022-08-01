New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a drought warning from Massachusetts state government and its website, the Greater Boston area is experiencing “critical” drought conditions due to four months of below-normal rainfall.

The state joins many others in the country who are currently suffering from drought conditions.

According to the US Drought Monitor, “severe” drought conditions spread from the West Coast into Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, as well as parts of the central US.

In Massachusetts, dry stream beds and ponds are found in many places, Mass.gov notes, and fire danger — especially in the northern part of the state — is increasing.

“As the majority of the state is currently experiencing high temperatures and forecasts predicting no meaningful precipitation,” Mass.gov shared on July 21 – “Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card today declared a Level 3 – critical drought for the northeast and central parts of the state.”

The agency also said, “The Southeast and Connecticut River Valley regions will be in Level 2 – Significant Drought, and the Cape Cod region will meet Level 1 – Mild Drought in the islands and western regions.”

For some Massachusetts homeowners, drought is a death sentence for caring about how their yard and gardens look to themselves and others.

“Every year around this time I have so much energy and enthusiasm for yard work,” one homeowner who lives north of Boston told Fox News Digital on Monday.

“I have an irrigation system, but I don’t want to increase my water bill this year with other expenses,” she continued, “so we’ll have to see how the yard looks now.”

Mass.gov states that for Level 3 drought conditions, homeowners should not water their lawns.

For Level 2 drought, watering should be limited to hand-held water or drip irrigation – a micro-irrigation system that “drips” water to plant roots.

“Be mindful of your water use to ensure essential needs such as drinking water and fire protection, and habitats have enough water to support their natural functions,” the website states.

They advise the public to “use caution when using charcoal grills, backyard firepits and other open-flame outdoor activities to avoid outdoor fires.”