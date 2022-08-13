Partition survivors seek closure through unlikely source: YouTube

Faisalabad, Pakistan. Nasir Dillon, a former police officer, is selling homes in a Pakistani town about 100 miles from the Indian border. His real estate company has four offices and he drives a Toyota SUV, a local indicator of wealth.

But the 38-year-old Dillon is best known for his sideline: reuniting people separated from their relatives during the partition, when Britain divided its large South Asian colony into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan in August 1947.

Mr. Dillon is the driving force Punjabi Lehar, a six-year-old YouTube channel that regularly publishes interviews with survivors of this traumatic episode. He says it allowed a number of Muslims and Sikhs, including those living in North America, to visit their ancestral villages and led to 100 face-to-face meetings.