Partition survivors seek closure through unlikely source: YouTube

Faisalabad, Pakistan. Nasir Dillon, a former police officer, is selling homes in a Pakistani town about 100 miles from the Indian border. His real estate company has four offices and he drives a Toyota SUV, a local indicator of wealth.
But the 38-year-old Dillon is best known for his sideline: reuniting people separated from their relatives during the partition, when Britain divided its large South Asian colony into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan in August 1947.
Mr. Dillon is the driving force Punjabi Lehar, a six-year-old YouTube channel that regularly publishes interviews with survivors of this traumatic episode. He says it allowed a number of Muslims and Sikhs, including those living in North America, to visit their ancestral villages and led to 100 face-to-face meetings.
The division led to communal violence, mass displacement and the death of two million people. Some of the young people who survived were separated from their parents or siblings.
“What did they do wrong? They were kids,” Mr. Dillon said recently from his office in the northeastern city of Faisalabad. “Why can’t they visit their families now?”
Dreams are put on hold
In a typical case, Mr. Dillon or his business partner Bhupinder Singh Lovely is interviewing a person who wants to meet a long-lost friend or visit an ancestral home or village. The video ricochets across social media and sometimes offers tips from the public that lead to a reunion or a trip to the countryside.
This is a service that the governments of India and Pakistan have never offered. The neighbors have fought three times since the 1960s, and since then relations have essentially froze, intermittently interrupted by military clashes.
“Many survivors of the separation on both sides of the border expressed their dying wish to cross it and reunite with the lives and people left behind,” said Anam Zakaria, author of “Section traces: Tales of Four Generations of Pakistanis and Indians.
“Too many people have already passed away without fulfilling this wish,” she added. “In this context, the way the Punjabi Lehar promotes connections and reunions provides a window of hope and closure at a time when we are on the verge of losing a generation of separation.”
Building momentum
According to Urvashi Butalia, author of The Other Side of Silence: Voices from Partitioning India, other projects, including student exchanges and art projects, have sought to bring people from the two countries together over the years.
But she said Punjab Lehar was unique because it marks the identity of Punjab, one of the states of British India that was partitioned. (It was also the site of several bloody clashes afterwards, when Muslims clashed with Hindus and Sikhs.)
“He refers to an identity that existed before partition and in some way persists after — a regional, linguistic, cultural identity that binds people together despite religious differences, and rejects the British assumption made during partition that the only identity that should have been religious in the foreground,” Ms. Butalia said.
Mr Dillon, who is Muslim, said his interest in the legacy of the partition comes from his grandfather, who told the family stories about their ancestral village in Indian Punjab, as well as Sikh friends and neighbors he knew.
“We have been told a different story in the media and elsewhere about differences and enmity between people,” Mr Dillon said, speaking in heavily accented Punjabi, a provincial language. “But our elders spoke of a time when Muslims and Sikhs lived peacefully together.”
When he was in his 20s, he started befriending Facebook users in Indian Punjab and later created a Facebook page about the Punjabi language and culture. He befriends Mr. Lovely, a Sikh who lives nearby. They co-founded Punjabi Lehar in 2016 after Mr. Dillon left the local police force.
Mr. Dillon said they chose the name, which translates to “Punjabi wave” because the ocean wave is hard to stop.
Useful loophole
The first responses to the channel’s videos came primarily from Sikhs in Canada and the US; some later traveled to their ancestral villages after receiving new information about their families, Mr. Dillon said. As the rumors spread, he and Mr. Lovely also heard from people in Pakistan and India seeking personal contact with long-lost friends and relatives.
It’s notoriously difficult to get a tourist visa to travel between India and Pakistan, and the official channels that allowed people to meet from time to time are now “almost frozen,” said Ilhan Niaz, a historian at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad.
“There is no state support for this kind of thing,” he said.
There is one loophole: people from the two states can meet in person at the few Sikh shrines in Pakistan that Indians are allowed to visit, mostly on religious pilgrimage visas.
Mr Dillon said that about 80 of the 100 or so face-to-face meetings the Punjabi Lehar has arranged so far have taken place at Kartarpur, a visa-free pilgrimage site that opened along the border in 2019. He said the channel’s work has also resulted in virtual family reunions and about 800 personal trips to ancestral villages.
Mr. Dhillon’s estimates cannot be independently verified, but the channel has uploaded many videos that capture emotional journeys and encounters along the Indo-Pakistan border.
One recent episode featured Mumtaz Bibi, 75, who was born in India’s Punjab and raised in Pakistan to a Muslim family who adopted her as a baby after her mother was killed in the partition riots.
This year, Ms Bibi’s son contacted Punjabi Lehar to see if his administrators could help locate her Sikh relatives in India. “The fact is that this is a blood relationship,” she said. video that Mr. Dillon uploaded in May. “Now the fire of meeting my family burns in my heart.”
She learned that her biological father had died, but her three brothers still live in the Indian city of Patiala. A video later posted on the Punjabi Lehar website shows her hugging them for the first time in Kartarpur as they weep with happiness.
The Lost Journey
Punjabi Lehar now has over 600,000 followers and Mr. Dhillon has two assistants. He said the site makes money from ads, but is not his main source of income.
He says he spends most of his Fridays driving around the Pakistani border in his Toyota SUV, using his old police skills and connections to track down partition survivors who themselves are looking for long-lost loved ones.
He said the site’s reach is now large enough that it usually receives information from the public – details about a missing friend, say, or a village address – within a week of posting a video.
There is one trip that Mr. Dillon has not yet managed to organize: he dreams of visiting the ancestral village and Sufi temple in India, which his grandfather once told him about. So far, the Indian authorities have denied his visa application twice.
“Governments in both countries are too preoccupied with their own squabbles” to help families seeking closure, he said, echoing widespread public opinion.
Pakistani officials did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the High Commission in Islamabad, India’s diplomatic mission in Pakistan, said the commission recognizes the special need of separated families, but visas are issued in accordance with the rules.
However, Mr. Dillon was seen. He said Pakistani intelligence agents asked about his trips to the countryside and suggested that he might be safer outside the country. He said his business partner, Mr. Lovely, left for Germany last month after facing similar pressure from authorities, but planned to return to Pakistan soon.
Mr. Dillon said his own family lives in the countryside and knows little about his work. “They ask: “What do you do to constantly go back and forth?”
Salman Massoud reported from Faisalabad, Pakistan and Mike Ives from Seoul.