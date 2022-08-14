Partition of India: history in pictures

Polarized by religion, friends and neighbors turned their backs on each other. Hundreds of thousands were killed, millions displaced. The atrocities were horrendous – they did not spare pregnant women and babies.

This was the unexpected result of Britain’s haphazard plan to leave the subcontinent in 1947 after nearly three centuries and divide it into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, which in turn were divided into two regions more than 1,000 miles apart. The division is known to have caused one of the largest migrations in history.

This will forever change the face and geopolitics of South Asia; almost 25 years later, for example, Bangladesh was born from East Pakistan.