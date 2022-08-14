Partition of India: history in pictures

Polarized by religion, friends and neighbors turned their backs on each other. Hundreds of thousands were killed, millions displaced. The atrocities were horrendous – they did not spare pregnant women and babies.
This was the unexpected result of Britain’s haphazard plan to leave the subcontinent in 1947 after nearly three centuries and divide it into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, which in turn were divided into two regions more than 1,000 miles apart. The division is known to have caused one of the largest migrations in history.
This will forever change the face and geopolitics of South Asia; almost 25 years later, for example, Bangladesh was born from East Pakistan.
Some historians argue that partition would not have been necessary if Britain had earlier granted self-government to India, where Hindus and Muslims have lived side by side for centuries. But by the 1930s, the idea of creating a separate state for the Muslims of British India gained momentum, although it was opposed by Mahatma Gandhi. Ten years later, Britain has recovered from World War II and is preparing to hand over power.
Pakistan’s demand, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah of the All India Muslim League, contributed to one of the largest Hindu-Muslim riots in India in August 1946, when at least 2,000 people were killed in five days in Calcutta (now Kolkata). , then the capital of the province of Bengal. More communal clashes followed over the next few months, especially in Bengal and Punjab, another area with a large mixed population that also included Sikhs.
While India and Pakistan were preparing for independence, Jinnah, appointed president of the Muslim-majority state, proclaimed a liberal Pakistan. And on August 15, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, solemnly celebrated the independence of his country and his “date with fate.” But trouble was already brewing.
Lord Louis Mountbatten, recently appointed as the last Viceroy of British India, has yet to reveal where the new borders that have formed East and West Pakistan, with India sandwiched between them, will be. What will come in two days August 17.
The Muslims left India for Pakistan, mostly heading west, while the Hindus and Sikhs went in the opposite direction. Up to 20 million people fled. Both sides left devastation in their wake. There is little documentation, but hundreds of thousands and as many as two million people were killed. There is no information about how many were raped.
“This is a very, very important part of world history,” said Gunita Singh Bhalla, founder 1947 section archive, a decade-old oral history project. “It really defined where we are culturally, sociologically and politically,” she said of South Asia.
Most Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis today were born a generation after partition. But its effects persist. India and Pakistan fought three wars, often squabbling over claims to Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state. The liberal ideals held by the founders of both countries now seem to have been forgotten by history.
This is followed by a photo report of the period preceding the partition of British India.
Above: Demonstration in London calling for the creation of Pakistan, 1946. Below: Calcutta police use tear gas to disperse the crowd. Hindu-Muslim intercommunal riots continued for five days, resulting in over 2,000 deaths and 4,000 injuries.
Destruction in Amritsar, a city in the Punjab, after communal riots in March 1947. The Muslims of Amritsar, who made up about half of its population, left the city en masse during the partition, which resulted in the city becoming part of India. The rest of the inhabitants were mostly Sikhs and Hindus.
Two child victims of the Amritsar riots with a nurse in March 1947. They were rescued by British soldiers after their mother was stabbed to death.
Collection of bodies of victims of intercommunal fighting in Delhi.
Partition negotiations in June 1947. In the foreground, from left to right, Jawaharlal Nehru, then Vice President of the Interim Government of India; Lord Louis Mountbatten, Viceroy; and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, leader of the Muslim League.
Lord Mountbatten, pictured from the Indian military, salutes the Indian flag raised at India Gate with his wife Lady Edwina and Nehru, then India’s first prime minister, by his side during an independence celebration in New Delhi on August 15. 1947
A crowd of people gathered outside the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in Karachi to celebrate the creation of a new country.
Jinnah addressing the Constituent Assembly in the presence of Lord Mountbatten in August 1947
A queue for water at the only tap in a camp for about 20,000 Muslim refugees in New Delhi, September 1947. Refugees had to wait for water for three hours.
Sikh migrants on their way from Pakistan to their new homeland in India, October 1947.
People crowding trains when the Partition of British India triggered one of the largest migrations in history. The Muslims fled from India to Pakistan, while the Hindus and Sikhs went in the opposite direction.
The Muslim convoy passed the remnants of an earlier caravan, both men and cattle.
The couple, who had been separated for 10 months, reunited at a women’s camp in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1948.
Refugee camp at Kurukshetra in the Indian Punjab, where 300,000 people found refuge, late 1947.
Gandhi watches the aftermath of the unrest in India.
Indian Sikh troops deployed near Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir, in November 1947. India and Pakistan fought a year-long war over Kashmir that ended in a ceasefire brokered by the United Nations. This region continues to trouble the two countries to this day.
Muslim women pray on the slopes of Hari Parbat, a hill in Srinagar, also known as Koh-i-Maran, near which Hindu and Sikh shrines are located, 1948.