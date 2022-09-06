Parole records reveal Saskatchewan suspect’s brutal story

Miles Sanderson had a history of explosive violence long before he became the prime suspect in the mass murder and was wanted in several provinces, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada in February of this year.

Over two decades, the 30-year-old Sanderson received 59 convictions for assault, assault with a weapon, making threats, assaulting a police officer and robbery. Approximately half of the offenses were related to the violation or non-compliance with pre-existing orders. Due to his aggressive behavior, he has a lifetime gun ban.

Sanderson was one of two suspects wanted by police after a string of fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan on Sunday that left 10 people dead and many more injured. One of the suspects, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday. The police are still looking for Miles, Damien’s brother.

Miles faces three charges of first-degree murder; Damien was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Both men were also charged with attempted murder and breaking and entering.

The parole papers paint a picture of a man who struggled with drug and alcohol use in late childhood and note that Miles Sanderson started using cocaine at 14.

Investigators in riot gear inspect the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show suspect Miles Sanderson had a history of violence. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press)

“Your regular use of cocaine, marijuana and hard alcohol will make you ‘crazy’ and easily angered when drunk, but when sober you will be a different person,” the parole papers say.

The documents provide details of specific moments of rage, including a 2017 incident in which he broke into an ex-girlfriend’s house while talking about the gang and punched a hole in the bathroom door where children were hiding in the tub for protection.

Leaving the house, Sanderson threw a cement block at the windshield of the woman’s car. A few days later, documents say that Sanderson threatened to kill a record store employee and then burn down his parents’ house.

Attacked a police officer

In 2018, Sanderson hit two men with a fork and beat another man until he passed out in a ditch. In June of that year, he repeatedly kicked a police officer in the face while in custody.

The documents also mention Sanderson’s childhood. His parents separated when he was nine years old, and he grew up in an environment “assuming physical abuse, domestic violence and instability”.

While incarcerated, Sanderson had a hard time following the rules and twice got into trouble for possessing contraband. Despite these problems, in February 2021 his security class was downgraded and he was transferred to a hospital.

The risk assessment tools showed that Sanderson was in the medium to high and high risk categories for reoffending.

According to the documents, Sanderson was legally released from custody in August 2021, but his release was suspended in November of that year when his ex-wife revealed they were living together in breach of conditions.

The statutory release came with six conditions that forbade Sanderson from drinking alcohol and drugs, required him to follow a treatment plan for substance abuse and domestic violence, and refrain from sexual relations with women without written permission from his parole officer.

Sanderson was also ordered to avoid people involved in crime and drugs, and was forbidden from contacting four people identified only by their initials.

Behavior anxiety

The documents indicate that at the time of his release, Sanderson remained sober, got a job, visited a psychotherapist and engaged in cultural ceremonies. They note that he worked on managing his emotions and felt that his risk factors could be controlled in society.

But they also noted longstanding concerns about his behavior.

February parole papers show that the board ultimately decided to lift the November stay but left the reprimand in his case.

“It is the opinion of the Council that you will not pose an undue risk to society if you are legally released and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the documents say.

By May, the Crime Stoppers issued a warning to Sanderson, who he says is at large.

Saskatoon police previously confirmed they were looking for Miles Sanderson when he stopped seeing his assigned social worker and was classified as “illegally at large.”