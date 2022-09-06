Parole records reveal Saskatchewan suspect’s brutal story

Miles Sanderson had a history of explosive violence long before he became the prime suspect in the massacre and the subject of several provincial alarms, according to Canadian Parole Board documents from February of this year.

Sanderson’s contacts with the criminal justice system span over two decades. As an adult, he received 59 convictions for assault, assault with a weapon, making threats, assaulting a police officer, and robbery. Approximately half of the offenses were related to the violation or non-compliance with pre-existing orders. Due to his aggressive behavior, he has a lifetime gun ban.

Sanderson, 32, was one of two suspects wanted by police after a string of fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan on Sunday that left 10 people dead and many more injured. One of the suspects, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday. The police are still looking for Miles, Damien’s brother.

Miles faces three charges of first-degree murder; Damien was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Both men were also charged with attempted murder and breaking and entering.

The parole papers paint a picture of a man who struggled with drug and alcohol use in late childhood and note that Miles Sanderson started using cocaine at 14.

Investigators in riot gear inspect the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show suspect Miles Sanderson had a history of violence. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press)

“You… said that your regular use of cocaine, marijuana and hard alcohol would drive you crazy and that you were easily angered when drunk, but you are a different person when sober,” the parole papers say.

The documents provide details of specific moments of rage, including a 2017 incident in which Sanderson broke into an ex-girlfriend’s house talking about the gang and punched a hole in the bathroom door where children were hiding in the tub for protection.

Leaving the house, Sanderson threw a cement block at the windshield of the woman’s car. A few days later, documents say that Sanderson threatened to kill a record store employee and then burn down his parents’ house.

Attacked a police officer

In 2018, Sanderson hit two men with a fork and beat another man until he passed out in a ditch. In June of the same year, while in custody, he repeatedly kicked a policeman in the face.

The documents also mention Sanderson’s childhood. His parents separated when he was nine years old, and he grew up in an environment “assuming physical abuse, domestic violence and instability”.

While incarcerated, Sanderson had a hard time following the rules and twice got into trouble for possessing contraband. Despite these problems, in February 2021 his security class was downgraded and he was transferred to a hospital.

The risk assessment tools showed that Sanderson was in the medium to high and high risk categories for reoffending.

Sanderson was legally released from custody in August 2021, according to the documents, but his release was suspended in November of that year when his ex-wife revealed they were living together in breach of conditions.

The statutory release came with six conditions that prohibited Sanderson from drinking alcohol and drugs, required him to comply with a substance abuse and domestic violence treatment plan, and refrain from sexual relations with women without written permission from his parole officer.

Sanderson was also ordered to avoid people involved in crime and drugs, and was forbidden from contacting four people identified only by their initials.

Behavior anxiety

The documents indicate that at the time of his release, Sanderson remained sober, got a job, visited a psychotherapist and engaged in cultural practices. They note that he worked on managing his emotions and felt that his risk factors could be controlled in society.

But they also noted that his behavior raised long-standing concerns.

Parole papers for Miles Sanderson, one of the suspects in a series of fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan, paint a disturbing picture of an explosive criminal with a lengthy criminal record.

February parole papers show that the board ultimately decided to lift the November stay but left the reprimand in his case.

“The Council believes that you will not pose an undue risk to society if you are legally released and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the documents say.

By May, Crime Stoppers had issued a warning for Sanderson, who was described as “unlawfully at large”.

Saskatoon police previously confirmed that they have since been looking for Miles Sanderson after he stopped seeing his assigned social worker.