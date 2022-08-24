New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former neighbor of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz told jurors Wednesday that the then-10-year-old boy was “unattractive” and resembled fictional MAD mascot Alfred Newman.

“Please, and I’m sorry to say this in front of the boy, but he wasn’t attractive. You could see something wasn’t right,” Steven Schussler said of Cruz, now 23. “He looked like Alfred E. Newman. He had big ears. He had a weird face.”

Schuessler was called as a defense witness at Cruz’s penalty trial in Broward County Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts first degree murder On October 14, 2018, 14 students and three staff were killed in a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The trial will decide whether the 19-year-old gunman is sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The decision should be unanimous.

Schuessler was describing when he first met Cruz around 2010. He was renting a guest house across the street, and the landlord introduced him to Cruz and his brother Zachary.

The homeowner allegedly pointed at Cruz and said, “He’s weird,” according to Schussler. The boy looked furious at the insult.

“It looked like a snail that you put salt on. It just grunted, and he just grunted, and he just stood there while she said he was ‘weird,’ standing in front of him,” Schuessler recalled.

A neighbor reported Cruz’s strange behavior — the way he ran erratically and his strange interactions with his adoptive mother.

“This kid didn’t go bad. He was never right,” Schussler said.

A psychologist who treated Cruz when he was 8 years old said the boy had behavioral and developmental problems.

It was the third day of the defense case, which so far has focused on Cruise’s troubled upbringing and severe mental and emotional problems. His birth mother was a sex worker who abused cocaine and alcohol while pregnant with him.

When Cruz was 5 years old, his adoptive father died in front of him. His mother, Linda Cruz, struggled to cope with the demands of her special needs son and his biological brother, Zachary Cruz, whom she also adopted. Linda Cruz died four months before the shooting.

Assistant Public Defender Melissa McNeil argued in opening statements that Cruz was stillborn.