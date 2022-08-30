New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled in middle school and asked strange questions — including whether people ate the bodies of soldiers who died in the US Civil War, according to behavioral experts.

Experts evaluated Cruz and those notes were presented Tuesday by Westglades Middle School counselor Jessica Flournoy.

Cruz, experts noted, was “fixated on death” and Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

“He asked some questions, ‘What did it sound like when Lincoln was shot? Was it pop, pop, pop really fast? Was there blood everywhere?’ Notes are called.” ‘After the war, what did they do with all the dead bodies? Did people eat it?”

The expert added that Cruise will look for any excuse to bring guns.

Flournoy, who saw Cruz once a week from 2011 to 2013, said his behavior worsened over time. “It got progressively worse,” she said.

It was the second week of the defense’s trial in Cruz Broward County Circuit Court penalty test.

He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The Fort Lauderdale trial will determine whether the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to Flournoy and school notes, Cruz broke the bathroom sink, laughed uncontrollably and had a habit of “slurring inappropriate things in class.”

His behavior became so terrible that he needed an escort when he went to lunch or changed classes. He later transferred to a school for special needs students before landing at Marjory Stoneman. He was eventually expelled.

The defense has argued that Cruz suffered a birth defect and that this is a mitigating factor that jurors should consider in their decision.

His biological mother was a sex worker who smoked and drank while pregnant — and her adoptive mother, who died four months before the shooting, struggled to cope with his extreme behavioral and developmental deficits.