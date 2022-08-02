New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A grieving father was angered Tuesday after giving a heartbreaking victim impact statement in the penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Florida school shooter who massacred 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly four years ago.

Dr. Ilan Alhadeff told jurors about his 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, the captain of her soccer team, whose “infectious laugh” he can now only hear when he watches her TikTok videos.

“My first-born daughter, father’s daughter, was taken from me,” raged the internal medicine physician. “I get to spend time with my friends, my neighbors, colleagues enjoying their daughters, experiencing all the normal milestones, just having fun, and I just get to watch videos or go to the cemetery to see my daughter.”

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting.

Jurors sitting in the Broward County penalty trial in Fort Lauderdale will vote on whether to sentence Cruz to death or life in prison on each count of murder.

Alhadef was one of several family members of the victims who gave victim impact statements. During the heartbreaking testimony, Cruz showed little emotion as several of his lawyers wiped away tears.

Luke Hoyer’s mother Gina said her 15-year-old son was her “miracle baby”. When he left for school that morning, he had thanked her for the Valentine’s Day card and Skittles in his room, which stayed there for a year.

His father, Tom, did not see his son that day but remembers shouting “have a good day” at him before leaving for work. “That’s the kind of exchange you have when you think you have tomorrow,” he said.

Annika Dwerett told jurors about her son, Nick, 17, as her husband, Mitch, sat by her side. He was a star swimmer who accepted a scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. His younger brother Alex was also injured in the firing.

“Our hearts will forever be broken,” she said. “We will always live with the agonizing pain. There is an empty bedroom in our house. There is an empty chair at our dining room table. Alex will never have a brother to talk to or hang out with. They will never go for a drive again, play music too loud. We need Nick from high school or college. Didn’t get to see him graduate. We’ll never see him get married.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.