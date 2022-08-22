New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Danielle Woodard, who testified Monday on behalf of her brother, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, recalled her tumultuous upbringing as her mother became addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Woodard, who is Cruz’s half-sister, said she lived with her mother, Brenda, as a child and “a lot of people,” including her grandmother, Dorothy, and foster care.

Woodward now resides at Turner Guildford Night Correctional Center, where she is awaiting trial on charges that she carjacked a 72-year-old woman in January 2020.

Holding back tears, and visibly terrified, Woodard recalled his traumatic childhood in horrifying detail. She said she watched her mother regularly drink alcohol, smoke cocaine, and prostitute herself before she was a teenager. She also recalls a time when her mother peed in a cup to pass a drug test during probation.

Woodward told jurors that her mother put her addiction above her, her half-brother Nicholas or her other son, Zachary. When asked what Brenda’s been like as a mom overall, Danielle replied with one word: “Terrible.”

Her testimony reiterated Assistant Public Defender Melissa McNeil’s initial statements that Cruz’s brain was “broken” as she tried to convince the jury to give him life in prison instead of the death penalty.

Cruz is on trial for the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder.

For the lead attorney for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, his Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre of 17 people didn’t begin when he walked into a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and opened fire with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.

Prosecutors closed their case on August 4. There is a two-week break so some judges can deal with personal issues and lawyers deal with some legal issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.