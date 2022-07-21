New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz slurped cherry and blue raspberry ice and slaughtered 17 people in the deadliest mass school shooting in U.S. history, a witness testified Thursday at his penalty trial.

Cruz, 23, killed 14 students, an athletic director, a coach and a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 – then fled the building and mingled with evacuees.

He went to a Subway inside a nearby Walmart and ordered ice, dropped coins into a tip jar and then walked out, sandwich store manager Carlos Rugels testified in Broward County Circuit Court.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. During the penalty trial, a judge will decide whether to sentence Cruz to death without parole or life in prison.

Eight minutes later, Cruz entered the McDonald’s, still drinking his ice, and sat in a booth across from Stoneman Douglas freshman John Wilford, who didn’t recognize him, as testimony and surveillance video were played for jurors. Many booths were empty nearby.

Wilford told jurors he had evacuated the school but hadn’t realized it yet because of the mass shooting. Wilford had just called his mother and arranged to pick her up at McDonald’s when Cruz slid into the bench in front of him.

He was trying to get to his older sister Maddy, who he didn’t yet know had been seriously injured by the stranger sitting across from him.

“I didn’t think too much about it because I was scared,” Wilford testified of Cruz sitting next to him. “I was telling him, ‘It’s so chaotic, it’s crazy all these helicopters and squad cars coming. What do you think it could be?’ I don’t remember him saying much, but he was just keeping his head down, not talking to me.”

When Wilford’s mother arrived, Cruz asked for a ride, but the student said no.

“He was very insistent on that,” Wilford told the judge. “I was just trying to get home, my sister wasn’t answering her phone. I was scared. I was scared, and I felt bad for him.”

Cruz drove away and was arrested half an hour later when an officer spotted him on a residential street.

Wilford later learns that Cruz shot his sister Maddie. Three bullets exited her stomach and entered her right lung. A fourth tore at her hand. She read.

