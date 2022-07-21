off
Hours before gun control advocate Manuel Oliver appeared on CNN, he publicly called out President Biden at an event celebrating the gun legislation he signed last month.

Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz slurped cherry and blue raspberry ice and slaughtered 17 people in the deadliest mass school shooting in U.S. history, a witness testified Thursday at his penalty trial.

Cruz, 23, killed 14 students, an athletic director, a coach and a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 – then fled the building and mingled with evacuees.

He went to a Subway inside a nearby Walmart and ordered ice, dropped coins into a tip jar and then walked out, sandwich store manager Carlos Rugels testified in Broward County Circuit Court.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. During the penalty trial, a judge will decide whether to sentence Cruz to death without parole or life in prison.

Parkland school shooting trial: ‘Things are going to get bad,’ gunman warns student

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz tucks into his sweater as he waits for potential jurors to enter the courtroom during jury selection in his criminal trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 26, 2022.

(South Florida Sun-Sentinel via Amy Beth Bennett/AP, Poole)

Eight minutes later, Cruz entered the McDonald’s, still drinking his ice, and sat in a booth across from Stoneman Douglas freshman John Wilford, who didn’t recognize him, as testimony and surveillance video were played for jurors. Many booths were empty nearby.

Wilford told jurors he had evacuated the school but hadn’t realized it yet because of the mass shooting. Wilford had just called his mother and arranged to pick her up at McDonald’s when Cruz slid into the bench in front of him.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student John Wilford testifies about meeting Nikolas Cruz at a McDonald's shortly after the Parkland school shooting.

(South Florida Sun Sentinel via Mike Stocker/AP)

He was trying to get to his older sister Maddy, who he didn’t yet know had been seriously injured by the stranger sitting across from him.

“I didn’t think too much about it because I was scared,” Wilford testified of Cruz sitting next to him. “I was telling him, ‘It’s so chaotic, it’s crazy all these helicopters and squad cars coming. What do you think it could be?’ I don’t remember him saying much, but he was just keeping his head down, not talking to me.”

A screenshot of McDonald's surveillance footage shows then-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman John Wilford (right) chatting with Nikolas Cruz (left wearing a baseball cap) about 30 minutes after Cruz killed 17 people.

(Screenshot of test proof)

When Wilford’s mother arrived, Cruz asked for a ride, but the student said no.

“He was very insistent on that,” Wilford told the judge. “I was just trying to get home, my sister wasn’t answering her phone. I was scared. I was scared, and I felt bad for him.”

Cruz drove away and was arrested half an hour later when an officer spotted him on a residential street.

Wilford later learns that Cruz shot his sister Maddie. Three bullets exited her stomach and entered her right lung. A fourth tore at her hand. She read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

