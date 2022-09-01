Parker’s dismissal from Bournemouth was not surprising, but also undeserved

The good news for Scott Parker is that the owners of Bournemouth agree with him. The club is really “poorly equipped” for the Premier League.

The bad news for Scott Parker is that they have now decided that it’s easiest to replace some of the equipment (wait) for Scott Parker himself; that the easiest way to resolve the issues raised by Scott Parker about the team run by Scott Parker is to fire Scott Parker.

Bournemouth have sacked Scott Parker as manager after losing 9-0 to Liverpool. Read more

Perhaps there is even some logic here. On Saturday night, when Parker spoke of the team’s strength after a 9-0 thrashing of Liverpool, Bournemouth looked like a Premier League club on the alert, led by an honest but relegation-chasing manager. By Monday morning, Bournemouth had become nothing more than a Premier League fighting club. So half of this problem is solved with one click of your fingers.

In any case, Parker was the first Premier League sacking of the 2022-23 season. It ranks 12th among the fastest in number of days since the start of a season in the league’s 30-year history. More worryingly, seven of those above him on the list and the three immediately below him (Javi Gracia: here it is territory) never again managed a Premier League club.

What is unique about Parker is that he is now the undisputed No. 1 promoted club. No other promoted team has acted so quickly – and it’s not hard to see why, mainly because it’s such an utterly ruthless act that casts aside any basic notion of loyalty and relationship with the employer.

The first reaction, of course, will be sympathy. Bournemouth have lost three times this season: twice to two of the top three teams in the world, once to the league leader. Parker got the club back on the first request, a feat that literally means money in the pocket for club owner Maxim Demin.

He is also a brusque, honest, and likeable leader, with the air of a highly valued petty royal footman or a man constantly absent to fill some ceremonial role at a country wedding. Until Monday morning, he was the youngest Premier League manager since Mikel Arteta. There are enough obvious successes on his track record to earn at least one more try.

Besides, Parker was right about the state of his team. “I’m not surprised, given that the level here is much higher than ours,” he said after the game against Liverpool. “I feel sorry for the players because we are poorly equipped at this level.”

Gary O’Neill (right) has taken over at Bournemouth on an interim basis. Photo: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images,

To be fair, this is also understandable. After relegation in 2019, Bournemouth had a much-needed sell-off. Twenty players left, earning £80–90 million and immediately cutting the payroll. They had a decent year in the Championship after that but lost to Brentford in the play-offs. Parker was appointed in June 2021 and received them with virtually the same lineup.

With the arrival of Parker, Bournemouth have added only league players, free transfers and encouraging punts. Eight teams that started the promotion a year ago also played at Anfield with a 9-0 score. And it wasn’t even here. bad 9-0with five strikes to Liverpool’s 19 and more tackles and headers won.

Bournemouth just looked the way they are: a team with too many players, still overwhelmed by the step up, unable to win vital chances. There was even a sense that Parker suffered at the end of Jurgen Klopp’s sympathetic embrace, a hug that made him look like a child being comforted at a funeral, a kind of optic that also takes its toll.

Yet sometimes even being right is not enough. By more cruel, speculative, purely commercial terms, it is also clear that Bournemouth should fire Parker. In a way, this dismissal goes to the heart of what head coaches are now at clubs of this size, where the whole project is about buoyancy, super-efficiency, finding an equation that will challenge scale and keep this organization as the most profitable in the world. the league is as old as entering a new £10bn television rights cycle.

The success of clubs like Brighton and Brentford could be based on a more coherent long-term strategy. But club owners will always tend to see only a shortened version, the idea that gravity can be defied with the right combination of luck, will and coaching chemistry.