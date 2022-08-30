type here...
Parker sacked days after 9-0 loss to Liverpool
FOOTBALL

Parker sacked days after 9-0 loss to Liverpool

By printveela editor

Scott Parker was sacked as Bournemouth manager three days after the team suffered a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Parker led Bournemouth to promotion last season but was sacked 14 months after the team won one of their first four Premier League matches. It happened on the opening day against Aston Villa. Since then they have also lost 4-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Arsenal.

Parker said after the Anfield game that he felt the club had underspent this summer, paying £22.6m for two players and making three free transfers. “It was clear to me what this season could look like for us and I’m sticking with it,” he said. “We need to make a decision and try to help this young group that is fighting for air at times. Each of us must make this decision. We are trying to achieve better quality, and there are a million reasons for that. [it hasn’t happened]”.

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin appears to have reacted to these comments as part of his statement confirming Parker’s dismissal.

“I would like to formally thank Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” he said. “Our return to the Premier League last season under his leadership will forever be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to continue to progress as a team and as a club, of course we must adhere to our sustainable club management strategy. We must also show faith and respect for each other. This is the approach that has made this club so successful in recent history, and we will not back down from it. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gary O’Neill will take on interim leadership with Sean Cooper and Tommy Elphick helping out.

