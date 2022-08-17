New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Utah distillery is paying big time to protect the land in its own backyard.

Famous High West Distillery, based in Park City, is committing $1 million over three years to protect the West Lands and its residents, according to a press release.

The “Protect the West” initiative coincides with the relaunch of High West’s seasonal Campfire whisky, which the brand considers one of its most “unique and iconic expressions”.

The $150,000 inaugural donation will be divided among three organizations: Protect Our Winters, American Prairies and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation as wildfires continue to consume the American West.

These organizations address three critical areas of concern for distilleries, including fighting wildfires, winter protection, and protecting land and wildlife.

Since opening in 2007, High West has already donated more than $1 million to non-profits.

It began to do so in recognition of the high temperatures, severe droughts, increased forests and low snowfall in the region.

“We felt an urgency in the last year or two to do more.”

Daniel Scheer, general manager of High West, told Fox News Digital that the pledge emerged from this recognition of the increased threat.

“The West is our home,” he said. “We’ve always been committed to supporting organizations that protect the West and have given accordingly, but we felt an urgency to do more in the last year or two.”

More than three million acres of U.S. land have burned so far in 2022 — an amount nearly the size of Connecticut, according to the press release.

Scheer noted that some wildfires have occurred within “miles” of High West’s property; So the group felt it was time to “double down” on taking action.

“That’s what the $1 million pledge is all about to protect the West,” he said.

“We look forward to partnering with organizations who are equally passionate about preserving this beautiful place and we hope that by doing this … we can inspire and reward others to do more.”

The general manager noted that West is loved by all for its natural beauty — a feature High West takes advantage of as the distillery sits at the base of a 10,000-foot mountain peak.

Shear urged people to think twice before starting a fire or grabbing a plastic water bottle, and to consider the impact these choices can have on America’s beautiful landscape.

In honor of the national return of Campfire Whiskey, High West has pledged to donate $50,000 exclusively to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation while matching consumer donations of up to an additional $50,000.

“For us, this issue goes beyond bottle sales,” Scheer said.

“We don’t want to reduce our support to the West based on how many people buy our products.”

“We’ll be filling our channels with reminders that you can smoke campfires, so you don’t have to light a candle when visiting the West this season,” he added.

Future donations will be announced over a three-year period, while High West recognizes and supports more organizations with the same mission of western land conservation.

“We hope this inspires change,” Scheier said. “Our home is in danger. There’s no clear way to tell.”

He added, “Other brands, other non-profits, visitors to the High West – this is our moment to say that we want to work together to protect the West.”

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping injured firefighters and the families of firefighters lost in the line of duty.

Protect Our Winters is a community of athletes, scientists, creative professionals, and business leaders who seek to advance nonpartisan climate change policies to protect the American landscape.

The American Prairie is a group creating the largest nature reserve in the US by purchasing habitat that connects existing public lands for wildlife protection and public access.

Donations to these organizations, as a contribution to the larger “Save the West” initiative, are being accepted at highwest.com.